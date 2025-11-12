Holiday Horse-Drawn Wagon Ridge

Ticket for one horse-drawn carriage ride. Ride is around neighborhood and last about 6-8mins. Tickets are not for a specific time, and actual rides will occur first come, first serve during the time window for this ticket.





Assumption of Risk: By purchasing a ticket and participating in the wagon ride event, you acknowledge and accept that activities involving horses and wagons carry inherent risks, including but not limited to the potential for injury, accidents, or unpredictable animal behavior. All participants voluntarily assume all risks associated with this event and agree to hold harmless the organizers, Heritage Village, Heritage Village Sea Lions, and any event staff or volunteers from any liability for personal injury, property damage, or other loss that may occur during or as a result of participation.