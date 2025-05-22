Horse Show Entries July 20th

Per hook up. Water and electric is included! No sewer hook ups on the fairgrounds.
Stall Usage Fee
$20
$20 day is the stall fee! You must bring bedding and completely strip the stall of shavings, manure and hay before you leave.
1. Youth Showmanship
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 17 years of age and under. To be judged on showmanship of the posted pattern
2. Adult Showmanship
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 18 years of age and older. To be judged on showmanship of the posted pattern
3. Showmanship Championship
$15
Must have shown in a showmanship class to enter, regardless of placing. The pattern will be posted online and at the announcer’s booth. Ribbons through sixth.
4. Hunter Type Model
$10
To be shown in hand and judged standing only. Judged on type, conformation, finish, and suitability as a mount to the seat shown. (Some judges prefer your horse to stand like a “Breyer Model” during this class being judged based on the perfect model of your horse’s breed/discipline, perky eyes and ears, feet squared, etc.). All entries will walk in and line up head to tail. Exhibitors must have attire appropriate for the seat specified. Example: Stock type exhibitor should be dressed in stock attire. Hunt type exhibitor should be dressed in hunt attire. Lead Line and attendant can enter!
5. Pony Model
$10
Open to any Pony under 14.2 HH. Open to Adult and Youth Handlers. To be shown in hand and judged standing only. Judged on type, conformation, finish, and suitability as a mount to the seat shown. (Some judges prefer your horse to stand like a “Breyer Model” during this class being judged based on the perfect model of your horse’s breed/discipline, perky eyes and ears, feet squared, etc.). All entries will walk in and line up head to tail. Exhibitors must have attire appropriate for the seat specified. Example: Stock type exhibitor should be dressed in stock attire. Hunt type exhibitor should be dressed in hunt attire. Lead Line and attendant can enter!
6. Mini Model
$10
Open to miniature horses 38 inches. Open to Adult and Youth Handlers. To be shown in hand and judged standing only. Judged on type, conformation, finish, and suitability as a mount to the seat shown. (Some judges prefer your horse to stand like a “Breyer Model” during this class being judged based on the perfect model of your horse’s breed/discipline, perky eyes and ears, feet squared, etc.). All entries will walk in and line up head to tail. Exhibitors must have attire appropriate for the seat specified. Example: Stock type exhibitor should be dressed in stock attire. Hunt type exhibitor should be dressed in hunt attire. Lead Line and attendant can enter! .
7. 3 & Under Halter
$10
Open to horses and ponies three years of age and under as of January 1 of the current year. To be shown at a walk and trot on the line. To be judged on conformation, quality substance, and soundness. May not have more than two handlers.
8. Stock Type Model
$10
To be shown in hand and judged standing only. Judged on type, conformation, finish, and suitability as a mount to the seat shown. (Some judges prefer your horse to stand like a “Breyer Model” during this class being judged based on the perfect model of your horse’s breed/discipline, perky eyes and ears, feet squared or set up, etc.). All entries will walk in and line up head to tail. Exhibitors must have attire appropriate for the seat specified. Example: Stock type exhibitor should be dressed in stock attire. Hunt type exhibitor should be dressed in hunt attire. Lead Line and attendant can enter!
9. Saddle Type Model
$10
To be shown in hand and judged standing only. Judged on type, conformation, finish, and suitability as a mount to the seat shown. (Some judges prefer your horse to stand like a “Breyer Model” during this class being judged based on the perfect model of your horse’s breed/discipline, perky eyes and ears, feet squared, etc.). All entries will walk in and line up head to tail. Exhibitors must have attire appropriate for the seat specified. Example: Stock type exhibitor should be dressed in stock attire. Hunt type exhibitor should be dressed in hunt attire. Lead Line and attendant can enter!
10. Open Model Championship
$15
Must have shown in a model class to enter. Ribbons awarded through 6th place. Judged standing only. Lead Line and attendant can enter!
11. Lead line Halter
$10
Lead line entry must be accompanied by a supervising handler. The handler is not required to have a “lead” on the horse IN THIS CLASS ONLY, however if the supervising handler does have a “lead” on the horse the exhibitor will not be penalized/marked down. Lead liners are permitted into Showmanship or Model classes with attendant.
12. Any Age Lead Line Equitation
$10
Supervising handler must have a “lead” attached to the equine at all times while the lead line entry is practicing or showing the horse while mounted. Handler must be 18 years old. SPECIAL NEEDS RIDERS WELCOME!! No chains are permitted over or under the horse’s nose. Handler must dress neatly, no shorts, tank tops or sandals.
13. Any Age Lead Line Pleasure
$10
Supervising handler must have a “lead” attached to the equine at all times while the lead line entry is practicing or showing the horse while mounted. Handler must be 18 years old. SPECIAL NEEDS RIDERS WELCOME!! No chains are permitted over or under the horse’s nose. Handler must dress neatly, no shorts, tank tops or sandals
14. Any Age Lead Line Championship
$15
Supervising handler must have a “lead” attached to the equine at all times while the lead line entry is practicing or showing the horse while mounted. Handler must be 18 years old. SPECIAL NEEDS RIDERS WELCOME!! No chains are permitted over or under the horse’s nose. Handler must dress neatly, no shorts, tank tops or sandals
15. Mini/ Pony Jumping
$10
Open to miniatures or Ponies under 14.2 hands. This is leading only. Set of no more than 6 jumps.
16. Youth WT Equitation 17 & under
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 17 years old and under who have never shown at the canter/lope OR have not cantered/loped on any horse at any horse related event that was judged or timed.
17. Open Saddle Seat Equitation
$10
Open to all riders of any age. WTC division. Pattern not required in Equitation, may be required to back. Saddle seat tack and attire. Helmet is required if 18 or under. Full Bridle or Pelham bit with 2 reins is allowed.
18. Open Stock Seat Equitation
$10
Open to riders of any age. Walk Jog Lope division. Pattern at not required in Equitation, may be required to back. Will be required to be shown in western tack and attire, Chaps not required. If shown in curb/ shank bit, must be ridden with 1 hand. Bosal is acceptable. Training snaffles can be ridden 2 handed on 4 and under horses only.
19. Youth WTC Equitation 17 & under
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 17 years of age and under. WTC division.
20. Open Adult WT Equitation
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 18 years and older who have never cantered/loped OR have not cantered/loped in the past three years on any horse at any horse related event that was judged or timed.
21. Open Hunt Seat Equitation
$10
Open to riders of any age. WTC division. Pattern not required in Equitation, may be required to back. Hunt tack and attire, braiding not required. No boots, leg wraps, drop nosebands or martingales allowed.
22. Green Horse WT Equitation
$10
Open to all seats. Open to “green” horses and ponies in their first or second year of showing AND that have not cantered/loped at any horse related event that was judged or timed. To be shown at the walk and trot/jog. Pattern not required, may be required to back.
23. Costume Class (walk only)
$10
Costume Class is open to all! Leading or riding, at the walk only
24. Trail - Mini In hand
$10
Will be judged on the mini and handler's team ability to negotiate trail obstacles. Lead line and handler may enter.
*You cannot cross-enter trail classes. Choose only 1 class!
25. Trail – Open in hand
$10
Will be judged on the horse and handlers team ability to negotiate trail obstacles. Lead line and handler may enter.
*You cannot cross-enter trail classes. Choose only 1 class!
26. Open Trail Horse or Pony
$10
Will be judged on the horse and rider's team ability to negotiate trail obstacles.
*You cannot cross-enter trail classes. Choose only 1 class!
27. Youth WT Pleasure 17 & under
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 17 years old and under who have never shown at the canter/lope OR have not cantered/loped on any horse at any horse related event that was judged or timed.
28. Open Stock Seat Pleasure Horse
$10
Open to riders of any age. Walk Jog Lope division. Will be required to be shown in western tack and attire, Chaps not required. If shown in curb/ shank bit, must be ridden with 1 hand. Bosal is acceptable. Training snaffles can be ridden 2 handed on 4 and under horses only.
29. Green Horse WT Pleasure Horse
$10
Open to all seats. Open to “green” horses and ponies in their first or second year of showing AND that have not cantered/loped at any horse related event that was judged or timed. To be shown at the walk and trot/jog.
30. Adult WT Pleasure
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 18 years and older who have never cantered/loped OR have not cantered/loped in the past three years on any horse at any horse related event that was judged or timed.
31. Open Pleasure Driving
$10
Open Pleasure Driving: Open to horses, drafts/ half drafts 14.2 HH and over. To be shown in appropriate harness, and two or 4 wheeled vehicle at a walk, pleasure trot and extended trot. To be judged on manners, performance, and suitability. Must stand quietly and may be asked to back. One attendant without a whip will be permitted for each entry.
32. Open Pleasure Driving Mini/ Pony
$10
Open to miniature horses and ponies 2 years of age and older and must be under 14.2hh. To be shown in an appropriate two or 4 wheeled cart and equipment. To be shown at a walk, trot, road trot, and/or extended trot both ways of the ring. May be asked to back.
33. Open Saddle Seat Pleasure Horse
$10
Open to all riders of any age. WTC division. Saddle seat tack and attire. Helmet is required if 18 or under. Full Bridle or Pelham bit with 2 reins is allowed.
34. Youth Pleasure WTC 17 & under
$10
Open to all seats. Open to riders 17 years of age and under. WTC division.
35. Open Hunt Seat Pleasure Horse
$10
Open to riders of any age. WTC division. Hunt tack and attire, braiding not required. No boots, leg wraps, drop nosebands or martingales allowed.
36. Open Pattern Class WTC
$10
Patterns will be posted before the show and online as well as at the announcer’s booth. No rail work, individual turns at posted pattern. All ages and seats.
37. Open Pattern Class WT
$10
Patterns will be posted before the show and online as well as at the announcer’s booth. No rail work, individual turns at posted pattern. All ages and seats.
38. Open WTC Championship
$15
Must have shown in Hunter, Dressage or Saddle Seat tack in a WTC class, regardless of placing. Open to riders of any age. WTC division. Will be required to be shown in seat appropriate tack and attire.
39. Open WT Championship
$15
Open to all seats. Open to riders of any age. Must have competed in a WT riding class at this show, regardless of placing. Youth, Green Horse, Adult WT or Open WT. Will be required to be shown in seat appropriate tack and attire
40. Pairs Class - Ribbon Hold
$10
Open to all, Pairs Class. This is a riding class, simon says and we provide the ribbon. Last pair to be holding the ribbon wins.
41. Mint Julep
$10
Open to all, Riding Class Simon says type class, last one holding the cup of water wins. We provide cups.
42. Sit-A-Buck
$10
Open to all, Riding Class Simon says type class, last one with the dollar bill in place wins. You bring your own dollar bill.
Add a donation for White Mountain Riding Club
$
