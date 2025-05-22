Horse Show Entries July 20th

Open to any Pony under 14.2 HH. Open to Adult and Youth Handlers. To be shown in hand and judged standing only. Judged on type, conformation, finish, and suitability as a mount to the seat shown. (Some judges prefer your horse to stand like a “Breyer Model” during this class being judged based on the perfect model of your horse’s breed/discipline, perky eyes and ears, feet squared, etc.). All entries will walk in and line up head to tail. Exhibitors must have attire appropriate for the seat specified. Example: Stock type exhibitor should be dressed in stock attire. Hunt type exhibitor should be dressed in hunt attire. Lead Line and attendant can enter!

Open to any Pony under 14.2 HH. Open to Adult and Youth Handlers. To be shown in hand and judged standing only. Judged on type, conformation, finish, and suitability as a mount to the seat shown. (Some judges prefer your horse to stand like a “Breyer Model” during this class being judged based on the perfect model of your horse’s breed/discipline, perky eyes and ears, feet squared, etc.). All entries will walk in and line up head to tail. Exhibitors must have attire appropriate for the seat specified. Example: Stock type exhibitor should be dressed in stock attire. Hunt type exhibitor should be dressed in hunt attire. Lead Line and attendant can enter!

More details...