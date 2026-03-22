Horse Wedding-The Mane Event: Barnyard Wedding Bash for Eddie & Annie

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About this event
Ticket is good for up to 4 family members, ages 4+. Everyone must sign a waiver before entering the propery. Admission fee allows access to the property for meeting and grooming horses and watching the wedding. Pony rides and photography sessions available for additional fees.
Ticket is good for one (1) individual, age 4+. Everyone must sign a waiver before entering the propery. Admission fee allows access to the property for meeting and grooming horses and watching the wedding. Pony rides and photography sessions available for additional fees.
Ticket is good for one (1) person, ages 4+. Pony/horse rides available every 15 minutes. Please sign up for your time slot in advance using the SignUpGenius link in the event description.
Photo Sessions will be available every 15 minutes for ages 4+. Please sign up for your time slot in advance using the SignUpGenius link in the event description.
You will receive 5 photos per session.
$
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