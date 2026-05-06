Offered by

Horseheads Cultural Center & Historical Society Inc

Horseheads Cultural Center & Historical Society Inc's Membership

Individual
$20

Valid until June 4, 2027

Benefits - Newsletters, Private Tours, 10% off purchases in Gift Shop

Family
$30

Valid until June 4, 2027

Benefits - Quarterly Newsletters, Private Tours, 10% off purchases in Gift Shop

Senior/Veteran
$15

Valid until June 4, 2027

Senior is 62 years or older)
Benefits - Newsletters, Private Tours, 10% off purchases in Gift Shop


Patron
$100

Valid until June 4, 2027

Benefits - Level One Benefits, Name on Sponsor Page and free admission to a special event

Life
$500

No expiration

Benefits - Level One Benefits and membership for life

Business
$250

Valid until June 4, 2027

Benefits - Newsletters, private tours, 10% off purchases in gift shop, two tickets to special events, name on sponsor page, website and Facebook and sponsor window decal

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