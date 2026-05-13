Horses, Healing, & Hope

Schedule:





3:00 PM: Opening and Remarks





3:45 PM: Pilates in the Covered Arena

Matcha Meadow

Lemonade Stand

Craft Corral

Small Bites

Inspirational Notes

Photos with Blizzard, the Mini Horse





Proceeds from purchases made at the event will be donated to a fund to be managed by the Shea Center to cover out-of-pocket costs for therapeutic riding lessons, specifically for lower income families.



















