Hast Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Hast Foundation Inc

About this event

Horses, Healing, & Hope

23401 Vía Pajaro

Trabuco Canyon, CA 92679, USA

General Admission
Free

Schedule:


3:00 PM: Opening and Remarks


3:45 PM: Pilates in the Covered Arena

Matcha Meadow

Lemonade Stand

Craft Corral

Small Bites

Inspirational Notes

Photos with Blizzard, the Mini Horse


Proceeds from purchases made at the event will be donated to a fund to be managed by the Shea Center to cover out-of-pocket costs for therapeutic riding lessons, specifically for lower income families.






Add a donation for Hast Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!