Horses, Healing, & Hope

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About this event
Schedule:
3:00 PM: Opening and Remarks
3:45 PM: Pilates in the Covered Arena
Matcha Meadow
Lemonade Stand
Craft Corral
Small Bites
Inspirational Notes
Photos with Blizzard, the Mini Horse
Proceeds from purchases made at the event will be donated to a fund to be managed by the Shea Center to cover out-of-pocket costs for therapeutic riding lessons, specifically for lower income families.
$
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