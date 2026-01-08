Hosanna Youth Missions Auction

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Starting bid
Guarantee a great parking spot right up front in the Ford Hall Parking Lot for the next two years!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Guarantee a great parking spot right up front in the Ford Hall Parking Lot for the next two years!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Looking for a fun-filled vacation experience? Look no further than this week at Boardwalk Beach Resort Condominiums! With the largest private beach in Panama City Beach, a “Splash Zone” complete with interactive toys for kids, a beachfront pool and hot tub, a beachfront bar and grill, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a stunning view of the Gulf, you’ll have everything you need for an unforgettable getaway.
This scenic beachfront condo is on the 16th floor and includes three bedrooms (one king, one queen, and one bunk room) with two baths (1300 sq. ft.).
Come for up to seven nights. All weeks are available for booking except the first two weeks of July.
Value: $1200
Donated by Buddy and Ginger Clark
Starting bid
Experience a real Athens game day with six Lower Level Seats with seat backs (section 116), a parking pass, and a two to three nights stay at a local game day condo.
Stay close-by for the weekend in a gated community four miles from Sanford Stadium. The condo includes two queen beds, room for blowup mattress, and two and a half baths.
Available tickets are for one of the following games: Sept. 5 - Tennessee State, Sept. 12 - Western Kentucky, or Nov. 28 - Georgia Tech.
Value: $1300
Donated by Paul and Julie Joiner
Starting bid
Located about six miles from downtown Helen and tucked away in the North Georgia Mountains, Sautee Woods Cabin is all you need to escape from the hustle and bustle of your everyday routine.
This luxury cabin has a hardwood exterior and tongue and groove pine interior with a massive stacked stone fireplace in the living room. The cabin includes a fully equipped kitchen with smooth top range, refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. The cabin includes two bedrooms (one king, one queen and one twin bunk bed) and two bathrooms. The back porch also features a grilling area and hot tub.
Enjoy three days in the beautiful North Georgia Mountains. This two bedroom cabin comfortably sleeps six but can accommodate eight.
Value: $600
Donated by Steve and Ann Neal
Starting bid
Built in 1906, the historic Hotel St. Nicholas is set to reopen in 2026. Located at the corner of Flint Avenue and North Washington Street, this longtime downtown landmark has stood for more than a century. After years of vacancy, the building is now being thoughtfully restored to honor the hotel’s original architecture and character while reintroducing it as a boutique hotel designed for modern comfort.
The hotel will feature Harry’s, a bar named in honor of Harry James, the legendary big-band leader who was born at the hotel. The hotel will also feature 1906, a restaurant named for the year the building was originally constructed, paying homage to its beginnings.
Be one of the first guests at the newly reopened Hotel St. Nicholas and enjoy a $150 restaurant credit at 1906 to complete this Albany staycation package.
Value: $350
Donated by Matt and Arre Fuller
Starting bid
This renovated horse barn is the perfect local setting for your next social gathering. The space can be transformed for any occasion, from birthday parties to corporate dinners. The barn has space for 100 and includes tables and chairs for 34.
Choose 8AM-2PM or 3PM-10PM, and put together your perfect event. Booking this space expires 05/2027.
Value: $400
Donated by Heath and Stephanie Fountain
Starting bid
Spend an amazing long weekend at this Lake Blackshear getaway.
This property includes four bedrooms with four kings and a trundle, and two full baths, sleeping ten comfortably. Find a charcoal grill on the porch and play a round of corn hole while dinner is on the grill.
Booking is available Thursday-Sunday (three nights).
Value: $1200
Donated by Sylvia Broadaway
Starting bid
Fresh From The Fruit Sale by Mandy Hatcher
Mandy Hatcher is painter based in Albany, GA. She primarily works in landscapes, nature scenes, and animal paintings. Many of her works experiment with bright colors and contrast, including Fresh From The Fruit Sale, this 18"x14" acrylic painting on canvas. This painting features vibrant colors and hyper-realistic oranges you can almost taste.
Mandy and her family have strong ties to First Methodist and Thrive Student Ministry. Both of her sons have been members of our Youth Group, and her youngest son Joseph will be traveling with us on the Hosanna Mission Tour this year.
Value: $500
Donated by Mandy Hatcher
Starting bid
Welcome to C1-402, your beautifully renovated beachfront escape at Pinnacle Port in the exclusive gated Carillon Beach community. Completed in spring of 2025, this beautiful two-bedroom, two-bath condo on the forth floor of a highly sought-after mid-rise building (C1) offers combined upscale comfort with unmatched views and access to both the Gulf and Lake Powell.
Pinnacle Port boasts some of the most pristine low-density beaches on the Gulf Coast. With over 4,000 linear feet of sugar-white sand frontage there’s plenty of space to be able to take advantage of the one row beach chair rental services, kayak rentals, or paddle board rentals. This slice of paradise on the Emerald Coast is the perfect place to unwind, explore, and soak up the sun.
Inside, the condo features all-new furnishings and finishes, including a fully stocked kitchen, open living and dining area, smart TVs in every room, a king suite, a queen suite with custom-built bunk beds, updated bathrooms, and in-unit washer and dryer. Relax on the private balcony with comfortable seating and enjoy the salty breeze and breathtaking sunsets.
Nestled in the gated Carillon Beach community, you’re in walking distance from the town center. Conveniently located near 30A, you’re also in close proximity to Rosemary Beach, Inlet Beach, and Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
Whether you’re planning a relaxing family trip, beach retreat with friends, or a peaceful seasonal escape, C1-402 at Pinnacle Port delivers the perfect mix of comfort, beauty and charm at an unbeatable location.
Value: $1400
Donated by Stan and Allison Curington
Starting bid
We provide the low country, you provide the location and any side dishes at a chosen date. Prepare for a good time and a great meal.
Value: $225
Donated by Randy Bischoff, Keith Strickland, Lew Culpepper, & Mark Shoemaker
Starting bid
Spend the weekend in Athens with four UGA Lower Level Football Tickets & a condo for the 9/12/26 UGA vs Western Kentucky game.
This package includes a two night stay at a cozy condo in the Stadium Village Apartments in Athens. This gated condominiums is only one mile from Sanford Stadium and the downtown area. The condo includes one bedroom with a king bed and living room sofa that pulls out to a queen bed, sleeping up to four. The kitchen, dining area, and spacious back yard provide the perfect space to tailgate before you walk to the big game.
Enjoy a great view for the 9/12 game vs Western Kentucky with these accompanying tickets. The four lower level tickets are in Section 136, Row 15, seats 21-24.
Value: $1500
Donated by Rob and Lea Dowdy & Cathy Majors
Starting bid
Frequency by Timmy Morris
Timmy Morris is a self-taught artist based in St. Simons Island, Georgia. After a recent bipolar diagnosis, he returned to painting as a form of emotional expression. Balancing a corporate career and family life, his work offers raw, authentic glimpses into his inner world. Timmy's intuitive approach to abstraction blends vivid tones with somber hues, reflecting emotional highs and lows. One recurring motif---the circle---appears throughout his work, symbolizing unity, emotional cycles, and healing.
The artist describes Frequency as "the sound of feeling remembered. It drifts through layers of violet hush and teal ache, where circles bloom like echoes—soft and endless. Each mark a whisper, each hue a held breath. I didn’t paint what I saw. I painted what stirred. This is the quiet between waves. The place where emotion hums, and memory listens."
Value: $450
Donated by Meri Beth Hillard
Starting bid
Spend a relaxing long weekend by the lake at this water front house rental at Lake Blackshear in Warwick. Treat your friends and family to chef-prepared meal during your stay provided by professional chef Matt Slater.
This beautiful lake front property provides the perfect location for a family- or friends-get-together. This house includes four bedrooms (one king, one twin bunk bed, two twin bunk beds, and two twin bunk beds with one full) and two baths, sleeping up to 13. The space includes comfortable lounge and dining spaces indoors and outside with scenic views of Lake Blackshear.
This package includes a catered dinner by professional chef Matt Slater of charcuterie board, baked spaghetti or lasagna, salad, bread, dessert, drinks and paper products. The menu can be changed upon request.
Booking is available before 12/31/26; however, some black out dates apply.
Value: $1500
Donated by Jon and Mandy Anderson & Matt and Allison Slater
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a three-day weekend in this well equipped Seagrove Resort.
This stunning condo is located on the first floor and will give you quick access to the boardwalk from your own patio. This astounding unit offers a little over 1,900 square feet and has all the amenities of home, sleeping up to 12. The unit features three bedrooms (one king, one queen, and two doubles) and three full bathrooms with a patio off the living room and master suite. The open kitchen includes a breakfast bar, side by side refrigerator, cook top stove, microwave and has an ample supply of everything you need to prepare a meal. Your family can gather together in the large living room with two sofas for your comfort. With a full size washer and dryer and all towels and linens provided, you can prepare to pack light.
Sago Sands is in the perfect spot. It is centrally located on 30-A and allows you to go anywhere very easily and very quickly. To the east towards Panama City, there are great restaurants, shopping, and golf just to name a few. Neighborhoods such as Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach are great places to visit and spend time seeing the sights. If you are a shopper, Pier Park is less than 20 minutes away. If deep-sea fishing has your heart, the Panama City fleet is about 30 minutes away. Lastly, if you are a golfer, try Camp Creek, which is 10 minutes down the road. To the west, less than one mile is the world famous Seaside. Into Destin, you will find great shopping including Silver Sands Outlet and Destin Commons, tough golf courses like San Destin's Raven and Kelly Plantation, and fishing out of Destin Harbour. Sago Sands 101 is the perfect spot for your family's upcoming vacation.
Value: $1400
Donated by Jay & Cherie Harris
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