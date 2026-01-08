Hosanna Youth Missions Auction

Come and enjoy a three-day weekend in this well equipped Seagrove Resort.





This stunning condo is located on the first floor and will give you quick access to the boardwalk from your own patio. This astounding unit offers a little over 1,900 square feet and has all the amenities of home, sleeping up to 12. The unit features three bedrooms (one king, one queen, and two doubles) and three full bathrooms with a patio off the living room and master suite. The open kitchen includes a breakfast bar, side by side refrigerator, cook top stove, microwave and has an ample supply of everything you need to prepare a meal. Your family can gather together in the large living room with two sofas for your comfort. With a full size washer and dryer and all towels and linens provided, you can prepare to pack light.





Sago Sands is in the perfect spot. It is centrally located on 30-A and allows you to go anywhere very easily and very quickly. To the east towards Panama City, there are great restaurants, shopping, and golf just to name a few. Neighborhoods such as Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach are great places to visit and spend time seeing the sights. If you are a shopper, Pier Park is less than 20 minutes away. If deep-sea fishing has your heart, the Panama City fleet is about 30 minutes away. Lastly, if you are a golfer, try Camp Creek, which is 10 minutes down the road. To the west, less than one mile is the world famous Seaside. Into Destin, you will find great shopping including Silver Sands Outlet and Destin Commons, tough golf courses like San Destin's Raven and Kelly Plantation, and fishing out of Destin Harbour. Sago Sands 101 is the perfect spot for your family's upcoming vacation.





Value: $1400

Donated by Jay & Cherie Harris