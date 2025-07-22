Hosea Family Reunion 2026 Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
A fried chicken wing plate featuring 6 delicious wings side of spaghetti and savory green beans. This plates includes a bottle of water to wash all the deliciousness down.
Crispy fried fish plate featuring 2 fillets with a side of spaghetti and savory green beans. This plate includes a bottle of water to wash all this deliciousness down.
The best of both worlds featuring 3 fried chicken wings, and a crispy fillet of fish. This plate includes a side of spaghetti, savory green beans, and a bottle of water to wash it all down.
If you do not wish to purchase a dinner plate, please feel free to make a donation. Thank you very much!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!