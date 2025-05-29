eventClosed

Hospice Foundation of WNY Inc's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

225 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227, USA

Bills vs Ravens (2 seats) item
Bills vs Ravens (2 seats)
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

WEEK 1: Sunday Sept 7 8:20 pm (Ravens)

Games include a parking pass in LOT6

Seats are Section 215, Row 4, Seat 5 & 6

Bills vs Dolphins (2 seats) item
Bills vs Dolphins (2 seats)
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

WEEK 3: Thursday Sept 18 8:15 pm (Dolphins)

Games include a parking pass in LOT6

Seats are Section 215, Row 4, Seat 5 & 6

It's Been Heaven Knowing You. item
It's Been Heaven Knowing You.
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2025

Oil on Crabapple Tree Section

Approx. 13" x 8"

ginacolosimo.com

 

My ongoing exploration of heritage, memory, and place aids in the connection to the natural cycle of life. Crabapple trees, often planted on gravesites, encourage new life in the afterlife. It was believed that this would help the person buried to feel more connected with nature in their onward journey. By representing the cycle of the tree itself, I aim to highlight the beauty of these innate rhythms. 

Through the Buffalo’s Eye item
Through the Buffalo’s Eye
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2025

Watercolor

Approx. 13" x 18"

Susan Herold

Snow Removal item
Snow Removal item
Snow Removal
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2014 - Lancaster

Water Color

Approx. 19" by 16"

Julie McIndoo


(Photo Curtesy of Robert Kirkman, BN)

Mooring in Peace item
Mooring in Peace item
Mooring in Peace
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2017

Artists Oil on Canvas (Original)

Gilded frame Approx. 18" by 24"

Robert Britton Jr.

[email protected]



The Rabbits item
The Rabbits item
The Rabbits
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Oil on wood panel

Approx. 20" by 15"

Ruth McCarthy


Donated By: G. Richard Braen

Winter Flame item
Winter Flame item
Winter Flame
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2016

Photographic Print

Approx. 22" x 12"

Nathan Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/grey_areas/#

Where Ice Meets Light item
Where Ice Meets Light item
Where Ice Meets Light
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2018

Photographic Print

Approx. 22" x 12"

Nathan Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/grey_areas/#

Whispers at Wilkenson Pointe item
Whispers at Wilkenson Pointe
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Photographic Print

Approx. 19" by 15"

Lighthouse at Como Lake Park item
Lighthouse at Como Lake Park
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Photographic Print

Approx. 19" by 15"

Untitled item
Untitled item
Untitled
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Signed Print

26" by 32"

Michele Conley Vogel


Donated by: G. Richard Braen

all at once item
all at once
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Poem by Paul Bourgeois

nothing you don't item
nothing you don't
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Poem by Paul Bourgeois

The woman in red item
The woman in red
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

acrylic on canvas

Approx. 28" by 33"

G. Richard Braen


The woman in red is acrylic on canvas. It is done in the style of Botero. It is a painting of Ella Fitzgerald.

Quiet time in Outer Harbor item
Quiet time in Outer Harbor
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Framed Print

Approx. 21" x 17"

Linda Matuch

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing