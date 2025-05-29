Hospice Foundation of WNY Inc's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
WEEK 1: Sunday Sept 7 8:20 pm (Ravens)
Games include a parking pass in LOT6
Seats are Section 215, Row 4, Seat 5 & 6
auctionV2.input.startingBid
WEEK 3: Thursday Sept 18 8:15 pm (Dolphins)
Games include a parking pass in LOT6
Seats are Section 215, Row 4, Seat 5 & 6
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2025
Oil on Crabapple Tree Section
Approx. 13" x 8"
My ongoing exploration of heritage, memory, and place aids in the connection to the natural cycle of life. Crabapple trees, often planted on gravesites, encourage new life in the afterlife. It was believed that this would help the person buried to feel more connected with nature in their onward journey. By representing the cycle of the tree itself, I aim to highlight the beauty of these innate rhythms.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2025
Watercolor
Approx. 13" x 18"
Susan Herold
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2014 - Lancaster
Water Color
Approx. 19" by 16"
Julie McIndoo
(Photo Curtesy of Robert Kirkman, BN)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2017
Artists Oil on Canvas (Original)
Gilded frame Approx. 18" by 24"
Robert Britton Jr.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Oil on wood panel
Approx. 20" by 15"
Ruth McCarthy
Donated By: G. Richard Braen
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Photographic Print
Approx. 19" by 15"
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Photographic Print
Approx. 19" by 15"
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Signed Print
26" by 32"
Michele Conley Vogel
Donated by: G. Richard Braen
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Poem by Paul Bourgeois
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Poem by Paul Bourgeois
auctionV2.input.startingBid
acrylic on canvas
Approx. 28" by 33"
G. Richard Braen
The woman in red is acrylic on canvas. It is done in the style of Botero. It is a painting of Ella Fitzgerald.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Framed Print
Approx. 21" x 17"
Linda Matuch
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing