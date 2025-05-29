Hospice Foundation of WNY Inc's Silent Auction

2025

Oil on Crabapple Tree Section

Approx. 13" x 8"

ginacolosimo.com

My ongoing exploration of heritage, memory, and place aids in the connection to the natural cycle of life. Crabapple trees, often planted on gravesites, encourage new life in the afterlife. It was believed that this would help the person buried to feel more connected with nature in their onward journey. By representing the cycle of the tree itself, I aim to highlight the beauty of these innate rhythms.