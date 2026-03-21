Strike Gold For A Cause - Silent Auction

This oversized, brilliantly colored pillow brings instant cheer to any space. Wrapped in a vibrant orange fabric reminiscent of a summer sunset, it’s both playful and inviting. Its generous size makes it perfect for lounging, reading, or adding a bold pop of color to a sofa, bed, or cozy corner.

Soft, plush, and wonderfully huggable, this pillow offers comfort you can sink into. Whether used as a statement décor piece or a favorite relaxation spot, it radiates warmth and personality.

Donated by

Orange Poppy