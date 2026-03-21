Strike Gold For A Cause - Silent Auction

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Flora Glass Window
Donated by Randy Milliron
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Size 11 Can exchanged for different size.
Donated by
Mike Sweeney
Sweeny's Clothing
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Donated by
Cad-Re-Feed
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This oversized, brilliantly colored pillow brings instant cheer to any space. Wrapped in a vibrant orange fabric reminiscent of a summer sunset, it’s both playful and inviting. Its generous size makes it perfect for lounging, reading, or adding a bold pop of color to a sofa, bed, or cozy corner.
Soft, plush, and wonderfully huggable, this pillow offers comfort you can sink into. Whether used as a statement décor piece or a favorite relaxation spot, it radiates warmth and personality.
Donated by
Orange Poppy
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This handcrafted wooden salmon sign is a charming tribute to Alaska’s iconic fish and the spirit of the Kenai Peninsula. Beautifully carved and finished with care, it blends rustic artistry with natural warmth, making it a standout décor piece for any cabin, home, or office.
The wood’s rich grain brings the salmon’s silhouette to life, giving the piece both texture and character. Whether hung on a wall or displayed on a shelf, it adds a touch of local pride and handcrafted charm.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Glenda Feeken of RE/MAX for donating this unique and memorable piece.
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This striking eagle antler carving is a true celebration of craftsmanship and Alaska’s wild spirit. Expertly carved from naturally shed antler, the piece captures the eagle’s strength and grace with remarkable detail. Each curve and contour showcases the artist’s skill, bringing the majestic bird to life in a way that feels both powerful and serene.
The natural texture of the antler adds depth and authenticity, making this carving a standout display piece for any home, cabin, or collection of Alaskan art. It’s the kind of work that invites admiration up close and appreciation from across the room.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Ginger & Dennis Steffy for donating this exceptional and meaningful work of art.
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This exquisite numbered print by renowned Alaskan artist Charles Gause beautifully captures the spirit, landscape, and wildlife of the Last Frontier. Known for his vivid detail and deep connection to Alaska’s natural world, Gause’s work is treasured by collectors and art lovers alike. A warm thank‑you to Gregg & Pam Peterson for donating this exceptional and collectible work of Alaskan art.
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This eye‑catching decorative guitar is a statement piece that blends vintage flair with playful pop‑culture charm. Featuring bold vodka‑themed advertising and a classic blonde bombshell illustration, it channels the spirit of retro Americana with a modern, edgy twist.
The guitar’s vibrant graphics and glossy finish make it a standout wall display—perfect for a home bar, game room, man cave, or any space that thrives on personality and conversation‑starting décor. Though not intended for playing, it strikes all the right visual notes.
A big thank‑you to Preston Penrod at Jack White Real Estate for donating this fun, stylish, and unforgettable piece.
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his Deluxe 2 Electronic Dartboard brings competitive fun and modern convenience together in one sleek setup. Designed for players of all skill levels, it features electronic scoring, multiple game modes, and a bright, easy‑to‑read display that keeps the action moving without the hassle of manual scorekeeping.
Perfect for a game room, office, or family gathering space, this dartboard offers hours of entertainment and friendly rivalry. Its durable construction and user‑friendly design make it a standout addition to any home recreation area.
A warm thank‑you to Bridgett Brown and Jack White Real Estate for donating this exciting and crowd‑pleasing item.
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This beautifully framed Byron Birdsall print, “Eskimo Girls,” showcases the beloved Alaskan artist’s signature blend of simplicity, warmth, and emotional depth. Birdsall’s work is cherished for its ability to capture the quiet beauty of Alaska’s people and landscapes, and this piece is no exception.
The gentle composition and soft color palette create a sense of innocence and serenity, making it a meaningful addition to any home, office, or art collection. Professionally framed, it’s ready to display and enjoy.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Gregg & Pam Peterson for donating this timeless and collectible piece of Alaskan art.
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This stunning canvas artwork captures the raw beauty and power of Alaskan brown bears in their natural habitat. Rich in detail and atmosphere, the piece brings the wilderness to life, whether it’s the intensity of a bear’s gaze, the texture of its fur, or the rugged landscape surrounding it.
The canvas format adds depth and vibrancy, making it a striking focal point for any room. Perfect for wildlife enthusiasts, lovers of Alaskan art, or anyone who appreciates bold, nature‑inspired décor.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Eric Ashman for donating this captivating and memorable piece.
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This Ergonomic Pool Stick Rack with Cue is a sleek and functional addition to any game room or recreation space. Designed to keep your billiards area organized and stylish, the rack securely holds cues while adding a touch of classic pool‑hall charm.
Crafted with a clean, sturdy design, it includes a matching pool stick, making it both practical and ready for play. Whether you’re upgrading your home setup or creating the perfect entertainment corner, this rack brings convenience and polish to the experience.
A warm thank‑you to Jeremy & Bridgett Brown for donating this excellent and game‑ready item.
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This magical Harry Potter Book and Snacks Bundle is the perfect treat for readers of all ages. Whether you’re diving into the Wizarding World for the first time or revisiting a beloved favorite, this set creates the ideal cozy reading experience.
The bundle includes a Harry Potter book paired with a selection of delicious snacks—everything you need to settle in, turn the page, and escape into adventure. It’s a charming gift for fans, families, or anyone who loves a good story and a good snack.
A heartfelt thank‑you to River City Books and Hospice for donating this delightful and comforting package.
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Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with a $200 Gift Certificate to The Flats Restaurant, one of the area’s favorite spots in Kenai for exceptional food, warm atmosphere, and memorable evenings out. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself, this generous certificate sets the stage for a fantastic meal.
Paired with a rich, flavorful bottle of Zinfandel (Valued at $75) this package brings together great taste and great company. The wine’s bold character makes it a perfect complement to a night of fine dining or a cozy evening at home.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Mike McLean for the awesome Gift Certificate to Luke Thibodaux's Restaurant The Flats and to Febra Hensley of Jack White Real Estate for the wonderful wine.
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This stylish Italian handbag brings a touch of European sophistication to any wardrobe. Crafted with the quality and attention to detail Italy is known for, it features a timeless design that pairs effortlessly with both casual and dressy outfits.
Its refined silhouette, quality materials, and classic craftsmanship make it a standout accessory—perfect for everyday use or special occasions. This is a piece that elevates any look with understated elegance.
A warm thank‑you to Dale and Debbie Bagley of KW Redoubt Realty for donating this chic and beautifully crafted handbag.
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This delightful hand‑made children’s frog quilt is crafted with love, creativity, and attention to detail. Featuring cheerful frog designs and playful colors, it brings a sense of whimsy and comfort to any child’s room. Soft, cozy, and thoughtfully stitched, it’s perfect for bedtime snuggles, reading corners, or adding a touch of personality to a little one’s space.
A wonderful blend of craftsmanship and imagination, this quilt is sure to become a treasured favorite for years to come.
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Treat yourself to a radiant skin‑care experience with this luxurious Noon Starter Skin Care Kit, paired with a $150 gift certificate for additional products selected with the guidance of Jessica Seymore and Sonjia. This package is perfect for anyone looking to refresh, rejuvenate, and elevate their skin‑care routine.
The starter kit offers a curated selection of high‑quality Noon products designed to nourish, protect, and brighten the skin. With the added gift certificate, you can customize your regimen even further—choosing the items that best suit your skin’s needs with expert support.
A wonderful opportunity to indulge in professional‑grade self‑care and discover products you’ll love. A warm thank‑you to Jessica Seymore & Sonjia for donating this rejuvenating and beautifully curated package.
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This charming hand‑made Christmas tree quilt is a heartfelt celebration of the holiday season. Beautifully crafted with care and creativity, it features festive patterns and cozy stitching that bring warmth and cheer to any home. Perfect as a holiday throw, a decorative accent, or a treasured family keepsake, this quilt adds a touch of handmade magic to wintertime traditions.
A sincere thank‑you to Febra Hensley of Jack White Real Estate for donating this delightful and beautifully crafted holiday piece.
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his quality Okuma fly rod and reel set is ready to elevate any angler’s next adventure. Known for durability, smooth performance, and dependable craftsmanship, Okuma gear is a favorite among both seasoned fly fishers and those just getting started.
Whether you’re casting on local rivers or exploring new waters, this rod and reel combo offers excellent balance, responsiveness, and control. It’s a fantastic addition to any fishing setup and a gift that promises countless days on the water.
A big thank‑you to Trustworthy Hardware for donating this outstanding outdoor gear.
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This practical (and perfectly displayed!) $410 gift certificate from Peninsula Pumping covers a full septic cleanout—one of those essential services every homeowner is grateful to have taken care of. Presented with a humorous touch, complete with toilet paper, this package brings both value and a smile.
Whether you’re planning ahead or simply want peace of mind, this certificate ensures your system gets the expert attention it needs from a trusted local provider.
A big thank‑you to Peninsula Pumping for donating this useful and good‑spirited item.
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Get the party started with this delicious Pita Party in a Box; a ready‑to‑enjoy bundle perfect for family nights, office lunches, or casual gatherings. The package includes one full box of fresh Pita Pit pitas, ideal for building your favorite wraps or sandwiches.
To round out the feast, you’ll also find a variety of sodas in multiple flavors and an assortment of chips, giving everyone something to enjoy. It’s convenient, tasty, and guaranteed to be a crowd‑pleaser.
A big thank‑you to Pita Pit for the pitas and to Hospice for the drinks and chips.
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This adventure‑ready bundle is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors. It includes a $50 Gift Card to Wilderness Way, giving you access to top‑quality gear, apparel, and outdoor essentials.
Also included are a pair of Goodr sunglasses, known for their lightweight feel, no‑slip design, and fun, stylish look—ideal for hiking, running, or everyday wear.
To round out the package, enjoy a vibrant Cotopaxi tote bag, complete with towels and an additional gift card, making it a versatile set for beach days, gym trips, travel, or spontaneous adventures.
A big thank‑you to Brian Richards and Wilderness Way for donating this fantastic outdoor‑themed package.
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Watermelon Theme Basket
Donated by
Rhonda McCormick
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This cozy‑meets‑practical bundle brings together comfort, relaxation, and a touch of Alaskan charm. The Impact Percussion Massage Gun offers powerful relief for sore muscles, perfect after long days, workouts, or outdoor adventures.
Adding warmth and personality to the package, you’ll also receive a soft bear pillow, and a beautiful bear print a fun nod to Alaska’s iconic wildlife and a great addition to any home or cabin décor.
A big thank‑you to Beemun’s Variety and True Value for donating this thoughtful and well‑rounded set.
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This is the ultimate comfort‑food and good‑times package. Enjoy Pizza Boys pizza for an entire year with 12 pizza gift cards, giving you a delicious pie every month. Whether it’s family dinner, game night, or a well‑earned treat, you’re covered.
To make things even better, this bundle includes a full case of assorted beer from Kenai River Brewery, offering a variety of local favorites to pair perfectly with your pizza nights.
You’ll also receive a Pizza Boys T‑shirt, so you can rep your favorite local pizza spot in style.
A huge thank‑you to Pizza Boys for donating this incredible, fun‑filled package.
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Treat yourself to an evening of pure relaxation with this indulgent Pamper Yourself Night package. Begin by unwinding with a bottle of Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon, a rich and beautifully crafted wine perfect for elevating any quiet evening at home.
Complementing the experience is a generous Bath & Body Works collection, including:
Body Wash; Daily Nourishing Body Lotion; Fine Fragrance Mist; Diamond Shimmer Mist; 3‑Wick Candle; Lip Gloss
This luxurious assortment brings soothing scents, soft textures, and a touch of sparkle, everything needed for a rejuvenating night of self‑care.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Febra Hensley of Jack White Real Estate for the exquisite wine and to Ruthann Trusdell for the beautifully curated Bath & Body Works set.
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This vibrant Pink Breast Cancer Box is overflowing with everything pink to brighten your day and support awareness in style. Thoughtfully packed and full of personality, this bundle truly has everything but the kitchen sink and maybe even a little of that too.
Inside you’ll find a playful mix of pink essentials, including:
It’s cheerful, practical, and perfect for anyone who loves pink or wants to show support for a meaningful cause.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Lane Beauchamp for donating this fun and inspiring collection.
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This stunning hand‑painted eagle print showcases the remarkable talent of artist Ross Baxter, who not only crafted this beautiful piece but also generously donated it. Featuring bold detail and striking artistry, the eagle comes to life with a sense of strength and freedom—making it a standout addition to any home, office, or cabin.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Ross Baxter for sharing his artistry and supporting this event with such a meaningful donation.
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This striking abstract print showcases the creative vision and artistic talent of Ross Baxter, who both crafted and generously donated this piece. With its bold composition and expressive style, this artwork adds a modern, eye‑catching touch to any space—perfect for home, office, or gallery display.
A sincere thank‑you to Ross Baxter for sharing his artistry and supporting this event with this unique and captivating creation.
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This beautiful framed Jon Van Zyle print showcases the iconic style of one of Alaska’s most beloved artists. Known for his rich colors, expressive wildlife, and deep connection to the Alaskan landscape, Van Zyle’s work brings warmth and character to any home, cabin, or office.
Thoughtfully framed and ready to display, this piece is a wonderful addition for art lovers and collectors alike.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Gregg & Pam Peterson for donating this stunning artwork.
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This remarkable set of 1977 Trans‑Alaska Pipeline commemorative gold and silver medallions celebrate one of Alaska’s most iconic engineering achievements. Beautifully crafted and rich with historical significance, these medallions honor the completion of the pipeline and the pioneering spirit that shaped Alaska’s modern era.
A meaningful addition for collectors, history enthusiasts, or anyone with a deep appreciation for Alaska’s legacy.
A sincere thank‑you to Paul Hodgen for donating this exceptional commemorative set.
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This striking Dalzell Gorge Iditarod print captures one of the most dramatic and legendary sections of the Iditarod Trail. With its rugged terrain and powerful sense of motion, this artwork brings the intensity and beauty of Alaska’s most iconic race to life. Perfect for any home, office, or cabin, it’s a meaningful piece for Iditarod fans and Alaska art lovers alike.
A warm thank‑you to Dale & Debbie Bagley for donating this memorable and beautifully framed print.
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This beautiful Tussy Sunset print captures the serene glow and rich colors of an Alaskan sunset, bringing warmth and tranquility to any space. Its calming tones and striking composition make it a lovely addition to a home, office, or cabin.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Teresa & Robert Winter of Jack White Real Estate for donating this elegant and uplifting artwork.
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This delightful Easter Bread Basket is filled with homemade comfort and seasonal charm. Enjoy a fresh, lovingly crafted sourdough loaf along with an assortment of homemade Easter goodies, all prepared with care and perfect for sharing, or savoring all to yourself.
Beautiful, delicious, and made from the heart, this basket brings a touch of homemade joy to your Easter celebration.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Angie's Kitchen for donating this warm and wonderfully crafted treat.
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Get ready for an evening filled with laughter, friendly competition, and genuine family fun. This Family Game Night bundle is packed with classic board games, lively card games, and everything you need to bring everyone together around the table.
To make the night even better, enjoy popcorn and snacks while you play—because no game night is complete without treats.
It’s simple, it’s nostalgic, and it’s guaranteed to create memories.
A warm thank‑you to Traci Hansen of Jack White Real Estate for donating this fun‑filled family package.
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This stunning 3‑liter bottle of 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon is a true showstopper: perfect for special occasions, celebrations, or as a centerpiece in any wine lover’s collection. Bold, rich, and beautifully crafted, this large‑format bottle offers exceptional aging potential and plenty to share.
A warm thank‑you to Mykel’s Restaurant for donating this impressive and memorable wine selection.
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This impressive 1.5‑liter bottle of 2018 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon is a standout addition to any wine lover’s collection. Known for its rich, velvety character and signature Caymus depth, this magnum offers exceptional flavor and a beautiful presentation—perfect for special occasions, celebrations, or cellaring.
A warm thank‑you to Ken & Trish Dunbar for donating this remarkable and highly sought‑after wine.
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Start your mornings with style and rich Alaskan flavor. This coffee‑lover’s bundle features freshly roasted Coffee Time Alaska coffee paired with beautiful branded mugs, perfect for savoring every cup.
To complete the experience, enjoy a charming retro‑style coffee maker, adding both personality and practicality to your kitchen. It’s the perfect blend of local flavor, classic design, and everyday comfort.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Jeremy & Bridget Brown for the Coffee Time Alaska goodies and to Lane Beauchamp for the stylish retro coffee maker.
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This all‑pink garden set brings style and attitude to every outdoor project. With a pink garden tool bag, pink tool box, matching tools, and pink garden and work gloves, it has everything you need to garden with flair.
Fun, functional, and full of girl‑power energy, this bundle makes yardwork a whole lot more fabulous. Thank you to Lane Beauchamp for keep us working!
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This Cook’s Dream trio brings together incredible flavor, handcrafted quality, and beautiful presentation. Enjoy a mouthwatering Echo Lake smoked prime rib, paired with a custom Metal Magic bacon press for perfect sizzling results, and a stylish charcuterie board ready for hosting, snacking, or showcasing your culinary creations.
A delicious and practical bundle for anyone who loves to cook, entertain, or simply enjoy great food.
Echo Lake Smoked Prime Rib — Donated by Echo Lake Superior Meats
Bacon Press — Donated by Metal Magic Charcuterie Board — Donated by Traci Hansen Jack White Real Estate
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Relax and unwind with this charming Tea Time Basket, filled with everything you need for a cozy moment of calm. Enjoy a beautiful tea mug, locally made loose‑leaf tea, a tea diffuser, a soothing candle, a soft tea towel, and a selection of tasty snacks to complete the experience.
A lovely blend of comfort and local flavor, perfect for gifting or treating yourself. Donated by Bridgett Brown
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This beautiful handmade Hawaiian‑style quilt showcases vibrant patterns, meticulous stitching, and the timeless artistry inspired by traditional island quilting. Its bold design and handcrafted quality make it a stunning decorative piece as well as a cozy keepsake.
A heartfelt thank‑you to Rhonda McCormick for donating this exceptional work of art.
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This charming Home Sweet Home Basket is filled with stylish and practical hosting essentials. Enjoy a CorkPops wine opener with two refills, a wine glass cork, a wooden trivet, a cheese board, and a beautiful set of Costa Nova 4‑piece appetizer plates with matching coasters.
Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or elevating your own cozy nights in. Donated by Stewart Title of Kenai.
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Make sure your home stays warm and efficient with this $500 Boiler Service Certificate from M&J Plumbing & Heating. Whether it’s routine maintenance or a much‑needed tune‑up, this service helps keep your heating system running safely and reliably all season long.
A big thank‑you to M&J Plumbing & Heating for this essential and generous donation.
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Enjoy a distinguished bottle of Chateau Duhart‑Milon, a celebrated Bordeaux known for its refined structure, deep character, and classic Pauillac elegance. A wonderful addition to any wine collection and a standout choice for special occasions.
A warm thank‑you to Larry Burke of Century 21 for this exceptional donation.
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This rugged tecX knife comes paired with a stylish Harley Davidson sweatshirt and T‑shirt, making it the perfect combo of utility and iconic biker style. Whether you’re gearing up for adventure or adding to your collection, this set delivers quality, attitude, and everyday practicality.
A big thank‑you to Harley Davidson & Nikki Philps for this sharp and stylish donation.
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Donated by
Beckaroo & The Bread Guy
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Treat your curls to some serious love with this WOW Curl Hair Products Basket, packed with salon‑quality essentials chosen by a curl expert. From nourishing products to styling must‑haves, this bundle is perfect for keeping curls healthy, defined, and gorgeous.
A big thank‑you to Holly Segura of Holly’s Hair Loft for this fabulous donation.
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Stay warm on every ride with these durable ATV handlebar mitts, designed to protect your hands from wind, snow, and cold while giving you full control of your machine. A must‑have for winter riders and outdoor enthusiasts.
A big thank‑you to Ron’s Honda Center for this practical and high‑quality donation.
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Logo Shirts and Sweatshirt with Ale and Soda
Donated by
St Elias
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