Hospice of Warren County - Summer Wonders Raffle 2026

Includes:

Kayak trip for 4 on the majestic Allegheny River (donated by Allegheny Outfitters)





Half day fly fishing excursion (donated by Gary Kell)

A note from Gary: Winner's choice! Whether it be in the wild seeking the beautiful native Brook Trout in the bubbling waters of a mountain stream.... or witnessing a big ole bass bust from the cover to inhale a top water Boogle Bug and then fly into the air trying to shake it off... or if you have been wanting to learn the art and science of fly fishing, maybe you would rather spend the time learning and practicing so you can do it yourself!!"





Portable fish finder, MFC waterproof fly box, Scientific Angler fly tying kit, Orvis Fly fishing Guidebook (donated by Darlene Schultz-John)





TWO all day traditional gate passes with parking for the 2026 Chautauqua Institution season (donated by Maureen Emerling)



