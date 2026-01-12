Hospice Of The Central Peninsula Inc

Hosted by

Hospice Of The Central Peninsula Inc

About this event

Hospice Wine Tasting and Auction

250 Hospital Pl

Soldotna, AK 99669, USA

Gold Miner Ticket
$195

Individual Ticket

Step into the golden era of Alaska’s past for an unforgettable gala evening. Savor a five-course, wine-paired dinner amid the warmth of community, the excitement of spirited auctions, and the shared purpose of supporting Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments to families across our region.

Gold Nugget Table Ticket
$1,750

Strike Gold with a Reserved table for Eight

Gather your circle for a night of elegance and purpose. Table reservations ensure your group is seated together to enjoy a five-course, wine-paired dinner, surrounded by friends, family, and /or colleagues. As a table host, your name or business will be featured at your table and included in the event program. Your generosity helps sustain Hospice programs that bring comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments across our community.

Gold Rush Sponsorship
$2,500

Wine Sponsorship

Your wine sponsorship enhances the tasting experience for every guest. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. This support directly uplifts Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments for families in their care.

Prospector Sponsorship
$1,500

Food Sponsorship

Your sponsorship highlights your support at one of the evening’s signature culinary stations. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. This support directly uplifts Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments for families in their care.

Frontier Sponsorship
$500

Entertainment & Décor Sponsorships

Your sponsorship brings the atmosphere of the event to life, creating an inviting and unforgettable experience for every guest. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. This support directly uplifts Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments for families in their care.

Gold Pan Sponsorship
$200

Dessert or Coffee Sponsorship

This sponsorship adds a memorable finishing touch to the event while highlighting your commitment to community care. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. Your support helps sustain hospice programs that bring warmth and comfort to families.

Add a donation for Hospice Of The Central Peninsula Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!