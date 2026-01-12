Hospice Wine Tasting and Auction

About this event
Individual Ticket
Step into the golden era of Alaska’s past for an unforgettable gala evening. Savor a five-course, wine-paired dinner amid the warmth of community, the excitement of spirited auctions, and the shared purpose of supporting Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments to families across our region.
Strike Gold with a Reserved table for Eight
Gather your circle for a night of elegance and purpose. Table reservations ensure your group is seated together to enjoy a five-course, wine-paired dinner, surrounded by friends, family, and /or colleagues. As a table host, your name or business will be featured at your table and included in the event program. Your generosity helps sustain Hospice programs that bring comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments across our community.
Wine Sponsorship
Your wine sponsorship enhances the tasting experience for every guest. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. This support directly uplifts Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments for families in their care.
Food Sponsorship
Your sponsorship highlights your support at one of the evening’s signature culinary stations. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. This support directly uplifts Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments for families in their care.
Entertainment & Décor Sponsorships
Your sponsorship brings the atmosphere of the event to life, creating an inviting and unforgettable experience for every guest. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. This support directly uplifts Hospice programs that provide comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments for families in their care.
Dessert or Coffee Sponsorship
This sponsorship adds a memorable finishing touch to the event while highlighting your commitment to community care. In appreciation, you or your company (logo included) will be prominently recognized throughout the event as a valued supporter of compassionate Hospice care. Your support helps sustain hospice programs that bring warmth and comfort to families.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!