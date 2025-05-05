Host or Sponsor a JOI Program 2025/26

Host a Shabbat Dinner at the JHub. Sponsorship is $1,800 and is eligible for Colorado Childcare Credit. Select your desired date(s) below. As Host you get to send the registration link out to your friends and family before it goes live on the website. Your friends then register themselves.
Host a Whiskey & Wisdom gathering for men at your home. Select your desired date(s) below. As host you are responsible for kosher drinks and snacks (reach out if you you have questions) and to recruit your friends (link will be shared with you as soon as you sign up)
Host a Poker & Parsha gathering for men at your home. Select your desired date(s) below. As host you are responsible for kosher drinks and snacks (reach out if you you have questions) and to recruit your friends (link will be shared with you as soon as you sign up). We will provide the foldable poker table, cards and chips.
($ 952 out of pocket with Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit*) * Based on a 32% Federal Tax Rate. This is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide an exhaustive and completely accurate representation of what each individual’s tax savings may be. For personalized tax guidance, each person should consult their own tax advisor.
