Hot Cocoa, Cookie Decorating & Photos with Santa

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy hot cocoa, decorate cookies, and get a professional photo with Santa for just $8.00 per person with a $30 cap per family.
Photography by Candace Marie Photography. All images will be uploaded to an online gallery for you to download from.
Enjoy hot cocoa, decorate cookies, and get a professional photo with Santa for just $8.00 per person with a $30 cap per family.
Photography by Candace Marie Photography. All images will be uploaded to an online gallery for you to download from.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!