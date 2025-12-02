Hot Cocoa, Craft and Bake Sale to benefit the PAL Library

Hosted by
About this event
Your donation will go towards the PAL Library. Our library is unique because it has books in three languages! The funds raised today will help our library purchase books and other needs to make our amazing library flourish.
Your donation will go towards the PAL Library. Our library is unique because it has books in three languages! The funds raised today will help our library purchase books and other needs to make our amazing library flourish.
Your donation will go towards the PAL Library. Our library is unique because it has books in three languages! The funds raised today will help our library purchase books and other needs to make our amazing library flourish.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!