Hot Flash 5K 2026 Sponsorship Registration

Cayce's Historic Beautiful Timmerman Trail

Nuclear Level
$1,000

Official Premier Sponsor of the Hot Flash 5K. Premier logo placement on race banner, race t-shirts, and sponsors board. Custom sponsorship and shares of social media posts, custom yard sign, 2 - 10 x 10 booths and 5 free runners.

SunBurst Level
$750

Choice of Fun Run, Costume Contest, Refreshments or Mile Marker. Prominent logo placement on race t-shirts, and sponsors board. Custom sponsorship and shares of social media posts, custom yard sign, 10 x 10 booth and 4 free runners.

Volcano Level
$500

Prominent logo placement on race t-shirts, and sponsors board. Custom sponsorship and shares of social media posts, custom yard sign, 10 x 10 booth and 3 free runners.

Heat Wave Level
$250

Business placement on race t-shirts, and sponsors board. Custom sponsorship social media posts, 10 x 10 booth and 1 free runners.

Tropical Moment Level
$100

Social Media Announcements

Summer Breeze Level
$50

Grouped Social Medial Announcements

