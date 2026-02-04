Rileys Residence Inc

Hosted by

Rileys Residence Inc

About this event

Hot Havana Nights Sponsorship Package

287 E Shore Dr

Eagle, ID 83616, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Special thank you and recognitions at the event

Promotional video showing why you chose to support Riley's Residence


Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media


Two reserved tables for 8 at event with premium seating

 

VIP wine tasting 30 minutes before the event, with charcuterie and early access to silent auction

 

Table signage with your logo

Platinum Sponsor
$9,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media


Special thank you and recognition at the event


One reserved table for 8 at event with premium seating


VIP wine tasting 30 minutes before the event, with charcuterie and early access to silent auction


Table signage with logo


Gold Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media


Special thank you and recognition at the event


One reserved table for 8 at event with premium seating


Table signage with your logo

Silver Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media


Reserved seating for four at event with premium seating


Table signage with your logo

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo on sponsored item: centerpiece, registration, photography, entertainment, or print


Pair of tickets for the event with premium seating


Table signage with logo


Crystal - Dessert Dash Sponsor
$500

Your logo will be displayed on all marketing platforms and materials. It will also be displayed on the dessert dash table.


Add a donation for Rileys Residence Inc

$

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