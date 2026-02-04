Hot Havana Nights Sponsorship Package

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About this event
Special thank you and recognitions at the event
Promotional video showing why you chose to support Riley's Residence
Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media
Two reserved tables for 8 at event with premium seating
VIP wine tasting 30 minutes before the event, with charcuterie and early access to silent auction
Table signage with your logo
Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media
Special thank you and recognition at the event
One reserved table for 8 at event with premium seating
VIP wine tasting 30 minutes before the event, with charcuterie and early access to silent auction
Table signage with logo
Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media
Special thank you and recognition at the event
One reserved table for 8 at event with premium seating
Table signage with your logo
Name and logo on all event and promotional materials, website, and social media
Reserved seating for four at event with premium seating
Table signage with your logo
Logo on sponsored item: centerpiece, registration, photography, entertainment, or print
Pair of tickets for the event with premium seating
Table signage with logo
Your logo will be displayed on all marketing platforms and materials. It will also be displayed on the dessert dash table.
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