TSCS PGH

Hosted by

TSCS PGH

Hot Lunch

934 Forest Ave

Bellevue, PA 15202, USA

Full Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Eight guests enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Half Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four guests enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Pair of Tickets
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two guests enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Single Ticket
$150

One guest enjoys the full program with access to all main activities.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-1 table (8 guests)

-Full page ad in program

-Mention during event presentation, invitation to be recognized

-Social media logo recognition

-Email blast logo recognition

-Logo on event sponsor signage

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Half table (4 guests)

-Half page ad in program

-Mention during event presentation

-Social media logo recognition

-Email blast logo recognition

-Logo on event sponsor signage

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

-Pair of tickets (2 guests) -

Quarter page ad in program

-Mention during event presentation

-Social media logo recognition

-Email blast logo recognition

-Logo on event sponsor signage

Food Underwriting
$5,000
Printing Underwriting
$2,000
Music Underwriting
$1,500
Photography Underwriting
$1,500
Wine Pull Underwriting
$1,000
Childcare Underwriting
$1,000
Full Page Program Ad
$300
Half Page Program Ad
$200
Quarter Page Program Ad
$100
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