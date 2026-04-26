Hebrew School & Camp Gan Israel

Offered by

Hebrew School & Camp Gan Israel

About this shop

Hot Lunch Order Form Summer 2026

Monday, June 22 - Session 1 item
Monday, June 22 - Session 1
$10
Yummy Pizza Bagels (or bagel sandwich of your choice) with a side of veggies and fruit. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Tuesday, June 23 - Session 1 item
Tuesday, June 23 - Session 1
$10

Taco Tuesday! With all the trimmings ex. beans, lettuce and salsa plus fruit. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Wednesday, June 24 - Session 1 item
Wednesday, June 24 - Session 1
$10

Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go to Old Town! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Thursday, June 25 - Session 1 item
Thursday, June 25 - Session 1
$10
Fan favorite! Crunchy Chicken Nuggets with Steaming Rice and Broccoli. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Friday, June 26 - Session 1 item
Friday, June 26 - Session 1
$10
The ever-popular Hotdogs and French fries with a juicy slice of watermelon. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Monday, June 29 - Session 2 item
Monday, June 29 - Session 2
$10
Yummy Pizza Bagels (or bagel sandwich of your choice) with a side of veggies and fruit. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Tuesday, June 30 - Session 2 item
Tuesday, June 30 - Session 2
$10
Delicious Spaghetti and Meat Balls with toasted garlic bread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Wednesday, July 1 - Session 2 item
Wednesday, July 1 - Session 2
$10

Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go to the park! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Thursday, July 2 - Session 2 item
Thursday, July 2 - Session 2
$8
Fan favorite! Crunchy Chicken Nuggets with Steaming Rice and Broccoli. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Friday, July 3 item
Friday, July 3
$10

The ever-popular Hotdogs and French fries with a juicy slice of watermelon. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Monday, July 6 - Session 3 item
Monday, July 6 - Session 3
$10
Yummy Pizza Bagels (or bagel sandwich of your choice) with a side of fresh veggies and fruit. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Tuesday, July 7 - Session 3 item
Tuesday, July 7 - Session 3
$10

Make your own pizza with all the toppings you can imagine and juicy watermelon.

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Wednesday, July 8 - Session 3 item
Wednesday, July 8 - Session 3
$10

Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go to San Dieguito Park! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Thursday, July 9 - Session 3 item
Thursday, July 9 - Session 3
$10

Delicious Spaghetti and Meat Balls with toasted garlic bread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Friday, July 10 - Session 3 item
Friday, July 10 - Session 3
$10
The ever-popular Hotdogs and French fries with a juicy slice of watermelon. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Monday, July 13 - Session 4 item
Monday, July 13 - Session 4
$8
Yummy Pizza Bagels (or bagel sandwich of your choice) with a side of veggies and fruit. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Tuesday, July 14 - Session 4 item
Tuesday, July 14 - Session 4
$8
Delicious Spaghetti and Meat Balls with toasted garlic bread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
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Wednesday, July 15 - Session 4 item
Wednesday, July 15 - Session 4
$8

Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go Balboa Park! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Thursday, July 16 - Session 4 item
Thursday, July 16 - Session 4
$10

Fan favorite! Mac N' Cheese with Steaming Broccoli and carrots. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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Friday, July 17 - Session 4 item
Friday, July 17 - Session 4
$10

Israeli Felafel and French fries with a juicy slice of watermelon. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.

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