Hot Lunch Order Form Summer 2026

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Taco Tuesday! With all the trimmings ex. beans, lettuce and salsa plus fruit. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go to Old Town! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go to the park! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
The ever-popular Hotdogs and French fries with a juicy slice of watermelon. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Make your own pizza with all the toppings you can imagine and juicy watermelon.
Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go to San Dieguito Park! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Delicious Spaghetti and Meat Balls with toasted garlic bread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Sandwich of your child's choice with fresh fruit, packaged snack, and cookie all packed up to go Balboa Park! Sandwich choices: Tuna, grilled cheese, PB & J, or chocolate spread. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Fan favorite! Mac N' Cheese with Steaming Broccoli and carrots. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Israeli Felafel and French fries with a juicy slice of watermelon. Orders must be submitted by 9:00AM to be fulfilled.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!