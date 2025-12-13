Huron Academic Endeavors

5/7/26 Chick-fil-A Hot Lunch

5 Piece Fried Chicken Bites item
5 Piece Fried Chicken Bites
$4.50

Bite sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined PEANUT oil. 160 calories, much happiness.

8 Piece Fried Chicken Bites item
8 Piece Fried Chicken Bites
$6.50

Bite sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined PEANUT oil. 250 calories, much happiness.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich item
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
$6.50

Seasoned boneless breast of chicken that is pressure cooked in PEANUT oil and served on a toasted buttered bun with dill pickle chips. 420 calories- comes with free smiles.

Small Fruit Cup item
Small Fruit Cup
$4.75

Chilled mix of fresh fruit pieces including strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, red and green apples. Healthy snack option with no fat and only 70 calories.

Small Mac and Cheese Bowl item
Small Mac and Cheese Bowl
$4.50

A blend of cheddar, parmesan and romano cheeses baked in restaurant. This creamy comfort food has a crispy top layer. 450 Calories and a happy belly!

Chick-fil-A Market Salad item
Chick-fil-A Market Salad
$12

Grilled chicken salad featuring a bed of mixed greens topped with crumbled blue cheese, red and green apples, strawberries, blueberries, harvest nut granola and roasted almonds. Paired with Chick-fil-A's amazing Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing. 550 Calories for all of this lovliness! Dressing, toppings and all!

5 Piece Grilled Chicken Bites item
5 Piece Grilled Chicken Bites
$5.25

Bite Sized pieces of freshly marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender and juicy backyard taste. 80 Calories- zero guilt.

8 Piece Grilled Chicken Bites item
8 Piece Grilled Chicken Bites
$7.50

Bite Sized pieces of freshly marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender and juicy backyard taste. 130 Calories- zero guilt.

