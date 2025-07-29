Hot Mess Craft Club Bundles

HMCC Bundles 6-pack can be purchased year-round and provides the bundle holder with a discount code redeemable for 6 free HMCCs (Thursday or Friday Edition).

Bundle must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase. Non-Transferable. Not valid for any other workshop, class, or camp at The Welman Project.





Purchasing a bundle does not guarantee registration for the next Hot Mess Craft Club. Redeem your individualized discount code to reserve your spot.