Hot Mess Craft Club Bundles

HMCC Bundles 6-pack can be purchased year-round and provides the bundle holder with a discount code redeemable for 6 free HMCCs (Thursday or Friday Edition).
Bundle must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase. Non-Transferable. Not valid for any other workshop, class, or camp at The Welman Project.
Purchasing a bundle does not guarantee registration for the next Hot Mess Craft Club. Redeem your individualized discount code to reserve your spot.
HMCC Bundles 12-pack can be purchased year-round and provide the bundle holder with a discount code redeemable for 12 free HMCCs (Thursday or Friday Edition).
Bundle must be redeemed within 18 months of purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!