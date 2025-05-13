Glow For Hope's Special Online Silent Auction

This is a 4-pack of regular season tickets for the St Louis Battlehawks. Remaining home games include Sat.,May 17th (Noon) and Friday, May 23rd (7pm)
These are $50 - $75 tickets worth making this item a $200 - $300 value.
Newbold Toyota Auto Detail & Maintenance Package
$250
Starting bid
Maintenance package - two oil changes and three tire rotations
One full vehicle detail
Value: $500
Newbold BMW Auto Detail & Maintenance Packages
$250
Starting bid
Maintenance package - two oil changes and three tire rotations
One full vehicle detail
Value: $500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!