Hot Seats: 26-27 Season Silent Auction

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Starting bid
ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE: $210
Looking for an experience that's anything but ordinary? Go behind the scenes at Miller Park Zoo for an exclusive Anteater Feeding & Art with Anteaters Experience, where you'll meet Chili and Arnaud, watch these fascinating animals in action, and see them create their own one-of-a-kind artwork. You even take home a unique piece of "anteater art" painted by the artists themselves! (valued at $125)
Then let the creativity continue at home with a Prismacolor colored pencil set, a handcrafted Rooster Craft Caddy created by local artist Cathy Simms of Inside Out Accessible Art, and a beautiful Watercolor Cat artwork by local artist Laura Bailey.
This basket is perfect for art lovers, animal enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys a truly unique experience.
Donated by Miller Park Zoological Society, Inside Out Accessible Art Cooperative, and artists Cathy Simms and Laura Bailey.
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $146
Enjoy a taste of everything that makes Uptown Normal a local favorite! This basket includes two Hot Box Meals and swag from DP Dough ($50), a caffeine fueled collection from The Coffeehouse featuring coffee beans, a $15 gift card, a mug, shirt, and stickers, plus movie admission & popcorn coupons for 4 people to the historic Normal Theatre.
Donated by Normal Theater, The Coffeehouse, and DP Dough
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $250
Turn your favorite place into a one-of-a-kind work of art. This offering includes a custom embroidered portrait of your home created by local artist Stephie Predmore.
Includes an Embroidered portrait of the house of your choosing, to be finished in a 10-inch hoop ready for display or hanging. Portrait will be hand-stitched using DMC cotton floss on white cotton sateen.
Winner will be contacted by the artist via email following the auction. Winner will be responsible for providing clear front-facing images of the home to be stitched. Artist will create the pattern based on the provided photo(s); winner must approve the pattern before stitching can begin. Turnaround time for the completed piece is at least 30 days from the time
stitching begins.
Local delivery or shipping within the continental US only, please.
Starting bid
Estimated total value: $300
Treat yourself to the perfect mix of local craft brews, entertainment, and practical perks! Enjoy a night out with a $50 gift card to Pour Bros. Craft Tap Room, plus a Keg Grove Brewing Company basket featuring a $25 gift card, Keg Grove hat, and two t-shirts to show off your local brewery pride. Then grab some friends and head to the Normal Theatre with movie passes and popcorn for four, making it easy to enjoy a classic night at the movies.
And because every great adventure starts with a reliable ride, you'll also receive two oil change coupons from Tuffy Tire & Auto Service (a $150 value). Whether you're sipping a local favorite, catching a movie, or keeping your car road-ready, this basket has everything you need for a great time close to home.
Donated by Keg Grove Brewery, Pour Bros. Craft Tap Room, Normal Theater, and Russ Wolf from Tuffy Auto & Tire
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $225
Escape the hustle and treat yourself to a relaxing countryside retreat right here in Normal,IL. This basket features a one-night Honey DEW Acres Airbnb cabin stay in 2026 or 2027 (subject to availability), paired with handcrafted soaps made on the farm to help you unwind and recharge.
Enjoy a delicious meal beforehand with a $50 Green Gables gift card and take home a beautiful handmade hand painted Italian ceramic floral basket, a stunning piece that brings a touch of charm to any space.
Donated by Honey DEW Acres, Alyssa Fabry, and Cathy Simms.
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $340
Celebrate two Illinois favorites—baseball and corn! This basket is loaded with Illinois Corn Growers Association swag, including a rugged Carhartt bag, lunch bag, socks, pens, hats, and more. The real MVP, though, is the opportunity to enjoy a CornBelters game from the Illinois Corn Suite for up to 16 people (subject to availability), making it the perfect outing for family, friends, coworkers, or your favorite team of fans.
As an added bonus, you'll also take home an autographed photo of Chicago White Sox player Miguel Vargas, giving this basket an extra touch of baseball memorabilia.
This basket knocks it out of the park.
Donated by Illinois Corn Association and Chicago White Sox
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $175
Enjoy just some of what Downtown Bloomington has to offer! Start with handcrafted cocktails and bites at Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge with a $50 gift card, then gather your friends for 4 tickets to Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. The fun doesn't stop there—enjoy a future night on the town with a $25 gift card toward an event at The Castle Theatre and a $20 gift card to Bloomington Spice Works to stock up on your favorites.
Donated by Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge and Eatery, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, The Castle Theater and Alyssa Fabry.
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $400
Through exploring the high art of ceramics and the concept of functional pottery always intrigued Kimerling. This is a combination of the icons Toshiko Takaezu who he had the privilege of knowing and the artist/industrial designer Isamu Noguchi. A bridge between mid century furniture design and the high art of avant-garde ceramics.
Donated by Peter Kimerling Ceramics
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $300
Step into a world of nostalgia, imagination, and childhood wonder with this charming collection of treasures. Featuring a vintage wooden baby cradle, a classic rocking horse, a collection of children’s books signed by the author, a handmade doll, a cozy Nomad pillow, and a delightful tea cup set, this basket feels like it was pulled straight from the pages of a storybook.
Donated by Lauren Palmer, Ashleigh Rae-Lynn, Cheryl Sakris, Gracie Ecker-Howes, Pamela Morgan
Starting bid
Estimated value: $175
Curl up with a good book and enjoy a little magic with this basket made for cozy nights in. Create your own tiny escape with a charming coffeehouse book nook scene made by Lisa Howard—paired with an elegant owl wine glass and a bottle of OddLot wine.
Settle in with cozy socks, a box of Godiva chocolates, and a $30 Barnes & Noble gift card to discover your next favorite read. This basket also features beautiful handmade treasures, including a “Dream” stained glass art piece created by IOAA artist Shelley, a handmade bracelet from Candace Summers, and earrings by IOAA artist D. Ella.
Donated by Lisa Howard, Brooke Moonan, Candace Summers, D. Ella, and Shelley Schultz.
Starting bid
Estimated total value:
This basket is packed with family-friendly adventures and everything you need for a day (and night) of fun! Enjoy a classic movie night under the stars with admission for four and parking for one vehicle at Harvest Moon Drive-In, tackle an adventure with two harness passes from Iron Coyote, and enjoy the acts at Gamma Phi Circus with four admission tickets.
The fun continues at home with a kids' sprinkler, giant bubbles, a fun bubble wand, microwave popcorn, and three delicious popcorn seasonings. And when hunger strikes, enjoy a free any-size pizza from Monical’s.
Donated by: Connie Blick, Gamma Phi Circus, Brooke Moonan, and Monical's Pizza.
Starting bid
Estimated total value: $295
Enjoy a 2-hour cleaning service from Merry Maids to help refresh your space, along with handmade dish scrubbies from Hayley Cockroft to keep things sparkling.
Then get ready to celebrate with a Straight Up Sips $125 gift card, redeemable toward any service—including custom balloon arches, drink stations, mobile trailer rental, and more.
Donated by Merry Maids, Hayley Cockroft, and Straight Up Sips
Starting bid
Estimated total value: $200
Treat yourself to a little rest, refresh, and recharge with this basket designed to help you feel your best inside and out. Enjoy a one-month pass to Carle Health & Fitness, then unwind at home with True Sparrow Natural Living soaps and bath bombs and handmade face scrubbies from Hayley. Plus, refresh your look with a free haircut and fun samples from Cora & Co.
Donated by Carle Health & Fitness, True Sparrow Natural Living, Hayley Cockroft, and Cora & Co.
Starting bid
Estimated value: $240
Bring a little beauty, creativity, and relaxation into your life with this thoughtfully curated basket. Start by transforming your space with a Majestic Interior Design Consultation ($165 value) and discover fresh ideas to make your home feel uniquely yours.
Add warmth and inspiration with an Assemblage Heart Art piece by Penny of Inside Out Accessible Art, a beautiful nature print, and a cozy wellness gift set donated by Cristen Monson. Complete the experience with a box of wine and enjoy a little time to unwind while surrounded by things that spark joy.
Donated by Majestic Interior Design, Penny Peavler, Cristen Monson, Brooke Moonan, and Deb Nissen.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Bring home a truly unique piece of local artistry with this original sculpture by artist Tyler Lotz.
measures about 9 inches tall and 5 inches wide
Tyler Lotz’s sculptures and vessels have been shown in solo and group exhibitions at venues including the Elmhurst Art Museum – Elmhurst, Illinois, Harvey/Meadows Gallery - Aspen, Co, Dubhe Carreño Gallery - Chicago IL, Cervini Haas Gallery/Gallery Materia - Scottsdale, AZ, Cross-Mackenzie Gallery - Washington DC, Franklin Parrasch Gallery - NYC, Santa Fe Clay – NM, The Clay Studio – Philadelphia, PA, and SOFA Chicago. His work has been presented abroad at The First World Ceramic Biennale Korea and 2010 Vallauris Biennale Internationale in Vallauris, France.
Tyler’s work has been acquired by collections including the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, in Missouri, and the Icheon World Ceramic Center in Korea. Publications including Ceramics Monthly, American Craft, Studio Potter and the Clay In Art International Yearbook have featured his work.
Donated by Tyler Lotz
Starting bid
Value: $135
Celebrate the creativity of local artists with this beautiful collection of handmade pieces. This basket features ceramic display trays crafted by local ceramic artist Claire Hedden, perfect for showcasing jewelry, keys, keepsakes, or adding an artistic touch to any room.
Also included is a striking black and red beaded necklace created by an artist EAB from Inside Out Accessible Art, offering a one-of-a-kind accessory that is as unique as the artist who made it in addition to a painting created by Peggy Dunlap.
Donated by Claire Hedden and EAB.
Starting bid
Total Value: $155
Spoil yourself with handmade ceramic jewelry from artist Erin Furimsky of Relish Ceramics. Set includes necklace, earrings, and ring tray.
Donated by Relish Ceramics.
Starting bid
Estimated total value: $250
Whether you're a fan of live theatre or gathering with friends, this basket has something to celebrate. Enjoy a pair of Community Players Theatre season passes along with two gala passes, giving you a season full of entertainment.
Then head over to Run N' Erin's Bar and Grill with a $20 gift card and take home some great local swag, including a shirt, hat, and pitcher.
Then represent Pride with goodies from the Bistro. Two t-shirts, koozies, and some excellent brews and Jameson!
This basket is all about enjoying some of the best experiences our local community has to offer.
Donated by Community Players Theatre and Run N'Erins, and The Bistro
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $260
Treat yourself to life's little pleasures with this charming collection of local favorites. Enjoy a relaxing outing with a $50 Mystic Kitchen gift card, 3 bottles of featured wine and some treats, then bring a touch of whimsy to your home with an adorable set of bee cups perfect for coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage.
Complete the look with a beautiful matching bracelet and earrings set from Candace Summers, adding just the right amount of sparkle to any occasion.
Donated by Mystic Kitchen, Candace Summers, and Brooke Moonan.
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value: $475
Enjoy dinner and theatre with $50 gift certificate to use on an upcoming show at Prairie Fire Theater, 2 sets of (6) flex passes to Heartland Theatre Company, a pair of GA tickets to Nomad's three shows in the mainstage season and 2 coffee mugs, and a $50 gift certificate to Baxter's.
Donated by Heartland Theatre Company, Prairie Fire Theatre, Nomad Theatre Company, and Baxter's.
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