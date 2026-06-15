Hot Seats: 26-27 Season Silent Auction

ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE: $210





Looking for an experience that's anything but ordinary? Go behind the scenes at Miller Park Zoo for an exclusive Anteater Feeding & Art with Anteaters Experience, where you'll meet Chili and Arnaud, watch these fascinating animals in action, and see them create their own one-of-a-kind artwork. You even take home a unique piece of "anteater art" painted by the artists themselves! (valued at $125)



Then let the creativity continue at home with a Prismacolor colored pencil set, a handcrafted Rooster Craft Caddy created by local artist Cathy Simms of Inside Out Accessible Art, and a beautiful Watercolor Cat artwork by local artist Laura Bailey.



This basket is perfect for art lovers, animal enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys a truly unique experience.





Donated by Miller Park Zoological Society, Inside Out Accessible Art Cooperative, and artists Cathy Simms and Laura Bailey.