Hot Seats Season Announcement

Come hungry, curious, and ready for a little heat! Your ticket includes an evening of heavy apps, plenty of laughs, and an exclusive first look at Nomad's upcoming season. Your ticket includes heavy appetizers (plus wings and hot sauces so you can play along), dessert, wine and refreshments, access to our silent auction featuring both online items and exclusive in-person baskets, and, of course, be among the very first to hear what's in store for the next season of Nomad Theatre Company.



