Hot Shots Charity Open 2025 Silent Auction

Description:
Experience the pinnacle of luxury performance with the Player V Pro. Meticulously crafted for the highest level of functionality and on-course convenience. The newly designed 7-and-14 way tops offer best in class club organization with dedicated putter storage and offset club dividers for optimal club viewing and retrieval. The Player V Pro utilizes VESSEL’s patented technologies (Equilibrium Double Strap and Rotator Base) for maximum balance and superior stability. Intentionally placed high strap-attachment points promote further balance and eliminate club fallout while the bag is being carried. A key feature is the cart strap pass-through for added protection when used on a cart or trolley. With too many fine details to name, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover that every detail, every element, of the Player V Pro is thoughtfully crafted for an uncompromised game.
Market Value: $469
Golf Lesson for 4 from YBP Golf Academy
$200
Starting bid
A Los Angeles native, Alex Paek has returned to the city after years of success as an elite golf instructor in the Bay Area. A distinguished PGA instructor, he specializes in plane shallowing and short game mastery, offering clear, actionable insights that transform golfers of all levels.
Alex’s accomplishments include winning the second annual Los Angeles City Match Play Championship, a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport. He is also deeply committed to junior golf development, helping young athletes unlock their potential and achieve collegiate success through personalized coaching that builds both technical skill and mental toughness.
Market Value: $800
Shepard Fairey Signed Limited Edition Signed Artwork
$50
Starting bid
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Frank Shepard Fairey (born February 15, 1970) is an American contemporary graphic designer, and illustrator who emerged from the skateboarding scene. He first became known for his "Andre the Giant Has a Posse" (…OBEY…) sticker campaign, in which he appropriated images from the comedic supermarket tabloid Weekly World News. His work became more widely known in the 2008 U.S. presidential election, specifically his Barack Obama "Hope" poster. The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston calls him one of today's best known and most influential street artists. His work is included in the collections at The Smithsonian, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Ewan McGregor Signed Star Wars Memorabilia
$50
Starting bid
Foursome Voucher at Tierra Rejada Golf Course
$250
Starting bid
Tierra Rejada Golf Club is nestled in the foothills of eastern Ventura County. Nationally renowned architect Robert E. Cupp created this par 72 masterpiece of playability and scenic beauty. Tierra Rejada may be played from four(4) sets of tees, (5,148 yards from the forward tees to over 7,000 from the back tees), each catering to a golfer's own ability. In preparation for your golf experience, you can hone your skills on our grass practice range, pitching green, surrounded by sand bunkers, chipping green and putting green.
Market Value: $460
Gift basket
$50
Starting bid
Gun Training
$250
Starting bid
