Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network

Offered by

Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network

About this shop

Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network's Shop

LGBTQ+ Network Blossom Bear item
LGBTQ+ Network Blossom Bear
$20

Cuddly stuffed bear with Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network logo. It's name is Blossom and close friends with Hootie the Owl. Get them both! Blossom Stands 18" tall standing and 15" sitting. Both of them make you smile each time you look at them. A must have.

0
Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo T-Shirt item
Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo T-Shirt item
Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo T-Shirt
$20

Trendy White T-shirt with Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo. Represent your local LGBTQ+ organization and wear this shirt on Pride Day! Really Any Day! Shirts come in all basic sizes. White crew neck, short sleeve, polyester, unisex shirts.


"Comfort Meets Cool".

Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo Trucker Caps item
Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo Trucker Caps
$10

Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo Trucker Caps.

They come in multiple colors and one size fits all. Choose your color(s) wisely and represent your home town LGBTQ organization. "My Fit Cost Less than Your Opinion"

Community Network Logo Coffee Mugs item
Community Network Logo Coffee Mugs
$10

Handsome coffee mugs in rainbow colors with our beautiful Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network Logo. You'll be able to sip your delicious Red Roastery Coffee from this 15oz vessel. Stand out in a crowd with this one of a kind mug.

Add a donation for Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!