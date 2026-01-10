Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network's Shop

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Cuddly stuffed bear with Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network logo. It's name is Blossom and close friends with Hootie the Owl. Get them both! Blossom Stands 18" tall standing and 15" sitting. Both of them make you smile each time you look at them. A must have.
Trendy White T-shirt with Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo. Represent your local LGBTQ+ organization and wear this shirt on Pride Day! Really Any Day! Shirts come in all basic sizes. White crew neck, short sleeve, polyester, unisex shirts.
"Comfort Meets Cool".
Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Logo Trucker Caps.
They come in multiple colors and one size fits all. Choose your color(s) wisely and represent your home town LGBTQ organization. "My Fit Cost Less than Your Opinion"
Handsome coffee mugs in rainbow colors with our beautiful Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network Logo. You'll be able to sip your delicious Red Roastery Coffee from this 15oz vessel. Stand out in a crowd with this one of a kind mug.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!