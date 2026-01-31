Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Sean Alexander- Sean serves as Vice President of the Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network, helping guide our vision and support our growing community, He is holding a certificate of service from Steve Hammer who has generously donated a silent auction item to support our work, and we are thankful for his leadership and commitment.
Lisa Kent- Communications Director for the Hot Springs LGBTQ+ Community Network, sharing our mission with warmth, clarity, and pride. She is holding a certificate of Service generously donated by Steve Hammer, a Network member; a silent auction item in support of our work, and we are grateful for his continued dedication to our community.
Robert Vinson, a fellow network member, has donated this brand new Ukulele which has an amplifier connection.
Board of Directors, secretary Larry Paris has his own chess set from the last auction. This one is up for grabs. Beautiful resin chest and checker set made by Chris Hughes. One of a kind!
