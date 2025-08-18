Hot Wheels for Hot Meals Sponsorship

222 E Madison Ave

Derby, KS 67037, USA

Showcase Presenter
$1,000

-One Trophy Pick with Logo and Opportunity to present at Car Show

-Large Logo on Shared Signage displayed at events

-Logo/Name displayed at Car Show Registration Booth

-Three Complimentary Vehicle Entries to Cruise-In & Car Show

-Opportunity to include Promo Item in Swag Bags

Hot Wheels Hero
$750

-One Trophy Pick with Logo and Opportunity to present at Car Show

-Medium Logo on Shared Signage displayed at events

-Logo/Name displayed at Trophy Booth as Sponsor

-Two Complimentary Vehicle Entries to Cruise-In & Car Show

-Opportunity to include Promo Item in Swag Bags

Pit Crew Hero Sponsor
$500

-Logo/Name displayed at Special Event Locations

-Medium Logo/Name on Shared Signage Displayed at Event

-Two Complimentary Vehicle Entries

-Opportunity to Include Promo Item in Swag Bags

