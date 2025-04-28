Houma Mac N' Cheese Festival 2025

Hosted by
Grants one (1) 10 x 10 area for participation in the cook-off event and four (4) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets
Grants two (2) 10 x 10 areas for participation in the cook- off event and eight (8) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets
Grants one (1) 10 x 10 area for participation as a craft vendor and two (2) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets
Grants one (1) 10 x 20 area for participation as a craft vendor and four (4) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets
Grants one (1) 10 x 10 area for youth (under 20 years old) participation in the cook-off event and two (2) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets. Youth will be awarded separate from adults.
Company logo on all promotional materials. Thirty (30) All-You-Can-Eat Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Company representative will kick off event and close the event with a thank you to all who attended. Includes up to three (3) 10 x 10 cooking teams. Professional recognition photos will be taken. Sponsorship recognition will be shared for the entire year via email and social media across the state leading up to next year's festival.
Live entertainment sponsored by company logo on all digital and print promotional material including the only sponsor listed on entertainment signage. Twenty (20) All-You-Can-Eat Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Company representative will introduce themselves and the live entertainment. Includes up to two (2) 10 x 10 cooking teams. Professional recognition photos will be taken. Sponsorship recognition will be shared for the entire year via email and social media across the state leading up to next year's festival.
Company logo on all digital and print promotional materials and on awards issued to category winners. Ten (10) All-You-Can-Eat Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Company representative will introduce themselves and announce the cook-off winners of one of three categories. Includes one (1) 10 x 10 cooking team. Professional recognition photos will be taken. Sponsorship recognition will be shared for the entire year via email and social media across the state leading up to next year's festival.
Company logo printed on festival shirts and digital promotional material. Five (5) All-You-Can-Eat General Admission Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Recognition at merchandise tent and at event. Don't miss this opportunity to stand out at our event! Your logo will "stick" and "stand out just like your favorite Mac!
Canvas Tote Bag - Mac N Cheese Festival Logo
Mac N Cheese Logo Koozie
Mac N Cheese Logo Sticker
