Houma Mac N' Cheese Festival 2025

7850-7864 W Main St

Houma, LA 70360, USA

10 x 10 - Cooking Team Entry
$100

Grants one (1) 10 x 10 area for participation in the cook-off event and four (4) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets

10 x 20 Cooking Team Entry
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants two (2) 10 x 10 areas for participation in the cook- off event and eight (8) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets

10 x 10 Craft Vendor
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants one (1) 10 x 10 area for participation as a craft vendor and two (2) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets

10 x 20 Craft Vendor
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants one (1) 10 x 20 area for participation as a craft vendor and four (4) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets

10 x 10 Youth Cooking Team Entry
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants one (1) 10 x 10 area for youth (under 20 years old) participation in the cook-off event and two (2) All-You-Can Eat General Admission Tickets. Youth will be awarded separate from adults.

Golden Noodle Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

Company logo on all promotional materials. Thirty (30) All-You-Can-Eat Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Company representative will kick off event and close the event with a thank you to all who attended. Includes up to three (3) 10 x 10 cooking teams. Professional recognition photos will be taken. Sponsorship recognition will be shared for the entire year via email and social media across the state leading up to next year's festival.

Mac Attack Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Live entertainment sponsored by company logo on all digital and print promotional material including the only sponsor listed on entertainment signage. Twenty (20) All-You-Can-Eat Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Company representative will introduce themselves and the live entertainment. Includes up to two (2) 10 x 10 cooking teams. Professional recognition photos will be taken. Sponsorship recognition will be shared for the entire year via email and social media across the state leading up to next year's festival.

Cheesy Does It! Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Company logo on all digital and print promotional materials and on awards issued to category winners. Ten (10) All-You-Can-Eat Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Company representative will introduce themselves and announce the cook-off winners of one of three categories. Includes one (1) 10 x 10 cooking team. Professional recognition photos will be taken. Sponsorship recognition will be shared for the entire year via email and social media across the state leading up to next year's festival.

Mac Merch Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Company logo printed on festival shirts and digital promotional material. Five (5) All-You-Can-Eat General Admission Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Recognition at merchandise tent and at event. Don't miss this opportunity to stand out at our event! Your logo will "stick" and "stand out just like your favorite Mac!

Michelob Ultra/Bud Light
$3
Hoop Tea
$4
Nutrl Fruit
$5
Wooden Spoon - Merchandise
$5
Apron - Merchandise
$5
Bag - Merchandise
$3

Canvas Tote Bag - Mac N Cheese Festival Logo

Koozie - Merchandise
$3

Mac N Cheese Logo Koozie

Stickers (2 Pack) - Merchandise
$1

Mac N Cheese Logo Sticker

Adult Short Sleeve Shirt - Merchandise (S, M, L, XL)
$14
Adult Short Sleeve Shirt - Merchandise (2XL-4XL)
$16
Adult Long Sleeve Shirt (M, L, XL) - Merchandise
$18
Youth Short Sleeve Shirt (S, M, L) - Merchandise
$13
Cane's Lemonade/Tea Donation
$2
Add a donation for Gulf Coast Social Services

$

