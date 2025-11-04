Hounds For Hope Inc's Annual Raffle 2025

50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.
50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.
Save and get ann extra chances when you buy 4!
50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.
50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.
Save big and get 15 for the price of 10!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!