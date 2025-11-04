Hounds For Hope Inc's Annual Raffle 2025

One chance of winning
$5

50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.

50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.

5 pack!
$20

Save and get ann extra chances when you buy 4!


50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.

50% of the raffle ticket sales will serve as the prize money, the other 50% will go to Hounds For Hope to fund the Trees, stands, lights and ornaments that will be donated throughout the community.

15 pack!
$50

Save big and get 15 for the price of 10!

Add a donation for Hounds For Hope Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!