Isaiah House

Hosted by

Isaiah House

About this event

House of Love 2026

24 1st St

South Orange Village, NJ 07079, USA

Single Ticket
$150

Single Ticket to House of Love 2026 includes:

  • An unforgettable night featuring live entertainment by the Essex Funk Collective,
  • Complimentary beverages including wine, beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic options
  • Catered appetizers and finger foods
  • Access to the silent auction and 50/50 cash raffle with chances to win exclusive prizes, and the opportunity to hear powerful stories that highlight how Isaiah House is making a real difference in our community.
Ten (10) Pack of Tickets
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

An Early Bird 10-pack of tickets to House of Love 2026 includes:

  • Discounted admission for ten (10) guests to an unforgettable night featuring live entertainment by the Essex Funk Collective
  • Complimentary beverages including wine, beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic options
  • Catered appetizers and finger foods
  • Access to the silent auction and 50/50 cash raffle with chances to win exclusive prizes, and the opportunity to hear powerful stories that highlight how Isaiah House is making a real difference in our community.
Friends of Isaiah House Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join us as a Friend of Isaiah House Sponsor and make a meaningful impact on our mission to serve families in need. This sponsorship level includes:

  • Two (2) tickets to our signature event, with all the benefits of general admission.
  • Name placement on all printed and digital event materials, showcasing your commitment to our cause.

Your support helps us provide critical resources!

Isaiah House Staff Ticket
$100

Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to support families and individuals in need every day. We invite you to give back to the incredible team behind our mission by sponsoring a staff ticket and allowing them to join in this special night of celebration and appreciation.

Add a donation for Isaiah House

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!