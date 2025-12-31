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About this event
Single Ticket to House of Love 2026 includes:
An Early Bird 10-pack of tickets to House of Love 2026 includes:
Join us as a Friend of Isaiah House Sponsor and make a meaningful impact on our mission to serve families in need. This sponsorship level includes:
Your support helps us provide critical resources!
Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to support families and individuals in need every day. We invite you to give back to the incredible team behind our mission by sponsoring a staff ticket and allowing them to join in this special night of celebration and appreciation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!