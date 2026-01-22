House of Marracci Joint Ball

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
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A full table includes 10 tickets. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout
Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]
after purchase.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout
Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]
after purchase.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout
Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]
after purchase.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout
Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]
after purchase.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout
Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]
after purchase.
If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout
Each vendor registration includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!