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MPHSF: The House of Marracci Joint Ball

About this event

House of Marracci Joint Ball

1275 S Huron St

Ypsilanti, MI 48197, USA

Ball Ticket
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


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Full Table
$1,250

A full table includes 10 tickets. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


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Souvenir Journal Ad- Full Page
$100

Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]

after purchase.


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Souvenir Journal Ad-1/2 Page
$65

Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]

after purchase.


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Souvenir Journal Ad-Inside Front Cover
$200

Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]

after purchase.


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Souvenir Journal Ad-Inside Back Cover
$200

Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]

after purchase.


If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

Souvenir Journal Ad-Back Cover
$250

Send all ads via high-resolution JPEG or PDF to [email protected]

after purchase.


If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

Vendor-Weekend
$200

Each vendor registration includes:

  • One 6-foot table
  • Two chairs
  • Designated vendor space
  • Exposure to event attendees and potential new customers
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