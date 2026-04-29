Florida Open Ukraine

Offered by

Florida Open Ukraine

About this shop

House of N.B. Shop

KALYNA white 8-inch, 2-inch black size comparing item
KALYNA white 8-inch, 2-inch black size comparing item
KALYNA white 8-inch, 2-inch black size comparing
$150

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

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KALYNA brown 8-inch item
KALYNA brown 8-inch item
KALYNA brown 8-inch
$125

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
KALYNA clear 8-inch item
KALYNA clear 8-inch item
KALYNA clear 8-inch
$125

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
KALYNA gold with flowers 8-inch item
KALYNA gold with flowers 8-inch item
KALYNA gold with flowers 8-inch
$125

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
KALYNA gold 8-inch item
KALYNA gold 8-inch item
KALYNA gold 8-inch
$125

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
KALYNA velvet 8-inch item
KALYNA velvet 8-inch item
KALYNA velvet 8-inch
$125

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
KALYNA white 8-inch item
KALYNA white 8-inch item
KALYNA white 8-inch
$125

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
PETRYKIVKA blue&gold 8-inch item
PETRYKIVKA blue&gold 8-inch item
PETRYKIVKA blue&gold 8-inch
$125

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
PETRYKIVKA 5-inch velvet Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 5-inch velvet Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 5-inch velvet Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 5-inch velvet Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 5-inch velvet Available color selection
$55

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
PETRYKIVKA 6-inch shine glitter Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 6-inch shine glitter Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 6-inch shine glitter Available color selection
$95

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
PETRYKIVKA 6-inch round Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 6-inch round Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 6-inch round Available color selection item
PETRYKIVKA 6-inch round Available color selection
$65

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
VYSHYVANKA 6-inch Available color selection item
VYSHYVANKA 6-inch Available color selection item
VYSHYVANKA 6-inch Available color selection item
VYSHYVANKA 6-inch Available color selection item
VYSHYVANKA 6-inch Available color selection
$65

Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.

Perfect gift from Ukraine!

0
Silver pin, Ukrainian Flag item
Silver pin, Ukrainian Flag
$65

Great way to show your support. Absolutely classy look fits for every occasion and suit.

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