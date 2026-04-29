House of N.B. Shop

About this shop
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Hand-Painted Petrykivka styled Christmas ornament, table decoration, candle holder, center piece.
Perfect gift from Ukraine!
Great way to show your support. Absolutely classy look fits for every occasion and suit.
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