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Oman Temple No 72 Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Of The Mystic Shrine

About this event

House of Oman Joint Ball

805 Health Park Blvd

Grand Blanc, MI 48439, USA

Advance Registration
$100
Available until Jun 30

SAVE 25 DOLLARS WITH EARLY PURCHASE!


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular Registration
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Souvenir Journal - Inside Front Cover
$150

Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]

Souvenir Journal - Outside Back Cover
$150

Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]

Souvenir Journal - Inside Back Cover
$150

Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]

Souvenir Journal - Full Page
$100

Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]

Souvenir Journal - Half Page
$75

Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]

Souvenir Journal - Quarter Page
$60

Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]

Ad Creation (INDIVIDUAL AD MUST ALSO BE PURCHASED)
$25

Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]

Gold Sponsorship
$500
Sponsorship ($75 Minimum)
Pay what you can

If you can't attend but still want to support the programs of the Oasis of Flint, this is for you! Minimum sponsorship amount is $75.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!