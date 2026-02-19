House of Oman Joint Ball

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About this event
SAVE 25 DOLLARS WITH EARLY PURCHASE!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]
Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly
All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format
Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.
Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]
Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]
Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly
All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format
Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.
Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]
Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]
Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly
All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format
Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.
Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]
Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]
Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly
All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format
Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.
Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]
Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]
Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly
All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format
Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.
Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]
Email souvenir journal submissions to: [email protected]
Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly
All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format
Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.
Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]
Any ad design questions, please contact: Noble Milton Gibson, Illustrious Potentate, [email protected] OR Dt. Korie "KD" Harden, Ball Chair, [email protected]
If you can't attend but still want to support the programs of the Oasis of Flint, this is for you! Minimum sponsorship amount is $75.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!