House on the Beltline '26

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About this event
The Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association invites you to the Eastside of Atlanta’s Beltline for our “House on the Beltline” fundraising event. Grab your bicycle and take a ride with us as we traverse the 2-mile trail and pop into bars and restaurants in the Historic Fourth Ward District. Food and drink specials will be provided by our sponsoring venues so that we can get a taste and a few sips along the pathway.
Note:
2026 Participating Venues
1. Beverly
2. McCray's Tavern
3. Pour
4. Highland
5. Painted Park
6. New Realm
The Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association invites you to the Eastside of Atlanta’s Beltline for our “House on the Beltline” fundraising event. Grab your bicycle and take a ride with us as we traverse the 2-mile trail and pop into bars and restaurants in the Historic Fourth Ward District. Food and drink specials will be provided by our sponsoring venues so that we can get a taste and a few sips along the pathway.
Note:
2026 Participating Venues
1. Beverly
2. McCray's Tavern
3. Pour
4. Highland
5. Painted Park
6. New Realm
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