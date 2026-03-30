Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association Inc.

Hosted by

Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association Inc.

About this event

House on the Beltline '26

790 Glenwood Ave SE Ste 260

Atlanta, GA 30316, USA

General Admission
$35

The Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association invites you to the Eastside of Atlanta’s Beltline for our “House on the Beltline” fundraising event.  Grab your bicycle and take a ride with us as we traverse the 2-mile trail and pop into bars and restaurants in the Historic Fourth Ward District.  Food and drink specials will be provided by our sponsoring venues so that we can get a taste and a few sips along the pathway.

Note:

  • Registration fee is tax-deductible
  • Cost includes online transaction fee
  • Cost includes t-shirt

2026 Participating Venues

1. Beverly 

2. McCray's Tavern

3. Pour

4. Highland

5. Painted Park

6. New Realm

Late Registration
$40

The Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association invites you to the Eastside of Atlanta’s Beltline for our “House on the Beltline” fundraising event.  Grab your bicycle and take a ride with us as we traverse the 2-mile trail and pop into bars and restaurants in the Historic Fourth Ward District.  Food and drink specials will be provided by our sponsoring venues so that we can get a taste and a few sips along the pathway.

Note:

  • Registration fee is tax-deductible
  • Cost includes online transaction fee
  • Cost DOES NOT includes t-shirt

2026 Participating Venues

1. Beverly 

2. McCray's Tavern

3. Pour

4. Highland

5. Painted Park

6. New Realm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!