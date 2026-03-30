House on the Beltline '26

The Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association invites you to the Eastside of Atlanta’s Beltline for our “House on the Beltline” fundraising event. Grab your bicycle and take a ride with us as we traverse the 2-mile trail and pop into bars and restaurants in the Historic Fourth Ward District. Food and drink specials will be provided by our sponsoring venues so that we can get a taste and a few sips along the pathway.

Note:

Registration fee is tax-deductible

Cost includes online transaction fee

Cost includes t-shirt

2026 Participating Venues

1. Beverly

2. McCray's Tavern

3. Pour

4. Highland

5. Painted Park

6. New Realm