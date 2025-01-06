House Rabbit Network

House Rabbit Network

House Rabbit Network Condo Sponsorships 2026

Adoptable Bunny Condo
$50

Renews monthly

Support a bunny during their time at House Rabbit Network by pledging a monthly donation of $50. These 28 condos are on our main floor and are seen by all of our volunteers, adopters, and guests. Whether you’re honoring a loved one, celebrating a special occasion, or simply showing your love for rabbits, sponsoring a bunny condo is a heartfelt way to make a difference.

Medical Bunny Condo
$100

Renews monthly

*More details coming soon!*

