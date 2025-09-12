House Theatre Inc

House Theatre Class Registration 2026-2027

Volunteer Support Fee - Volunteer or Donate
$75

Since our program of over 300 students thrives on volunteer support, families now have the option to donate their time or contribute to the Volunteer Support Fee.


If you plan to volunteer your time, our Head of Operations will be in touch to secure your Volunteer options and placement. Background checks ($25) are required for all volunteers. If you opt out, the $75 is required to offset staffing needs in lieu of volunteer support.

Families who do not commit to volunteering or submit the $75 Volunteer Support Fee by mid-July will not be able to attend, and the student’s spot will be released to the waiting list. Please note that all registration fees are non-refundable.

Stage Elementary Cast A
$50

•The Rockin' Tale of Snow White

•3 Hour Class

•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm

•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Elementary Cast B
$50

•The Rockin' Tale of Snow White

•3 Hour Class

•Mondays, 1:30apm - 4:30pm

•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Junior Cast A
$50

•Lionel Bart's, Oliver, Jr

•3 Hour Class

•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm

•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Junior Cast B
$50

•Lionel Bart's, Oliver, Jr

•3 Hour Class

•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm

•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Senior
$50

•The Wind in the Willows

•3 Hour Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm

•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

ACT Elementary
$25

•50 Minute Acting Class
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm

•$25 ACT Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

ACT Junior
$25

•50 Minute Acting Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm

•$50 ACT Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

ACT Senior
$25

•50 Minute Acting Class
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm

•$25 ACT Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Crew AM
$50

•3 Hour Crew Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm

•$50 Crew Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Crew PM
$50

•3 Hour Crew Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm

•$50 Crew Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Choir Elementary
$50

•50 Minute Elementary Chorale Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm

•$50 Choir Elementary Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Choir Junior
$50

•50 Minute Junior Chorale Class
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm

•$50 Choir Junior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Choir Senior
$50

•50 Minute Senior Chorale Class
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm

•$50 Choir Senior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Dance Elementary
$35

•50 Minute Dance Elementary Class
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm

•$35 Dance Elementary Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Dance Junior
$35

•50 Minute Dance Junior Class
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm

•$35 Dance Junior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Dance Senior
$35

•50 Minute Dance Senior Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm

•$35 Dance Senior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Worship Band Junior (AM)
$50

•2 Hour Worship Band Classes
•Mondays, JUNIOR: 10:30am - 12:30pm

•$50 Worship Band Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Worship Band Senior (PM)
$50

•2 Hour Worship Band Classes
•Mondays, SENIOR: 1:30pm - 3:30pm

•$50 Worship Band Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Hair and Makeup AM
$50

•3 Hour Hair and Makeup Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm

•$50 Stage HMU Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Hair and Makeup PM
$50

•3 Hour Hair and Makeup Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm

•$50 Stage HMU Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Costumes AM
$50

•3 Hour Stage Costuming Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm

•$50 Stage Costuming Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Stage Costumes PM
$50

•3 Hour Stage Costuming Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm

•$50 Stage Costuming Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee

•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December

Study Hall Section I
$25

•50 minute section
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm

•$25 per semester

•Prerequisite: Must be enrolled in at least one class.

•This Section serves as a bridge between classes.

•Silent, busy work is required - books, coloring, drawing, school work.

Study Hall Section II
$25

•50 minute section
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm

•$25 per semester

•Prerequisite: Must be enrolled in at least one class.

•This Section serves as a bridge between classes.

•Silent, busy work is required - books, coloring, drawing, school work.

Study Hall Section III
$25

•50 minute section
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm

•$25 per semester

•Prerequisite: Must be enrolled in at least one class.

•This Section serves as a bridge between classes.

•Silent, busy work is required - books, coloring, drawing, school work.

