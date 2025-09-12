House Theatre Class Registration 2026-2027

Offered by
Since our program of over 300 students thrives on volunteer support, families now have the option to donate their time or contribute to the Volunteer Support Fee.
If you plan to volunteer your time, our Head of Operations will be in touch to secure your Volunteer options and placement. Background checks ($25) are required for all volunteers. If you opt out, the $75 is required to offset staffing needs in lieu of volunteer support.
Families who do not commit to volunteering or submit the $75 Volunteer Support Fee by mid-July will not be able to attend, and the student’s spot will be released to the waiting list. Please note that all registration fees are non-refundable.
•The Rockin' Tale of Snow White
•3 Hour Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm
•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•The Rockin' Tale of Snow White
•3 Hour Class
•Mondays, 1:30apm - 4:30pm
•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•Lionel Bart's, Oliver, Jr
•3 Hour Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm
•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•Lionel Bart's, Oliver, Jr
•3 Hour Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm
•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•The Wind in the Willows
•3 Hour Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm
•$50 Stage Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Acting Class
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm
•$25 ACT Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Acting Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm
•$50 ACT Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Acting Class
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm
•$25 ACT Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•3 Hour Crew Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm
•$50 Crew Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•3 Hour Crew Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm
•$50 Crew Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Elementary Chorale Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm
•$50 Choir Elementary Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Junior Chorale Class
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm
•$50 Choir Junior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Senior Chorale Class
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm
•$50 Choir Senior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Dance Elementary Class
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm
•$35 Dance Elementary Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Dance Junior Class
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm
•$35 Dance Junior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 Minute Dance Senior Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm
•$35 Dance Senior Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•2 Hour Worship Band Classes
•Mondays, JUNIOR: 10:30am - 12:30pm
•$50 Worship Band Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•2 Hour Worship Band Classes
•Mondays, SENIOR: 1:30pm - 3:30pm
•$50 Worship Band Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•3 Hour Hair and Makeup Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm
•$50 Stage HMU Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•3 Hour Hair and Makeup Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm
•$50 Stage HMU Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•3 Hour Stage Costuming Class
•Mondays, 9:30am - 12:30pm
•$50 Stage Costuming Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•3 Hour Stage Costuming Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 4:30pm
•$50 Stage Costuming Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•Semester 1 Invoice will be issued in July, Semester 2 Invoice will be issued in December
•50 minute section
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm
•$25 per semester
•Prerequisite: Must be enrolled in at least one class.
•This Section serves as a bridge between classes.
•Silent, busy work is required - books, coloring, drawing, school work.
•50 minute section
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm
•$25 per semester
•Prerequisite: Must be enrolled in at least one class.
•This Section serves as a bridge between classes.
•Silent, busy work is required - books, coloring, drawing, school work.
•50 minute section
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm
•$25 per semester
•Prerequisite: Must be enrolled in at least one class.
•This Section serves as a bridge between classes.
•Silent, busy work is required - books, coloring, drawing, school work.
