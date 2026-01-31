House Theatre DANCE Registration 2026-2027

Since our program of over 300 students thrives on volunteer support, families now have the option to donate their time or contribute to the Volunteer Support Fee.





If you plan to volunteer your time, our Head of Operations will be in touch to secure your Volunteer options and placement. Background checks ($25) are required for all volunteers. If you opt out, the $75 is required to offset staffing needs in lieu of volunteer support.



Families who do not commit to volunteering or submit the $75 Volunteer Support Fee by mid-July will not be able to attend, and the student’s spot will be released to the waiting list. Please note that all registration fees are non-refundable.