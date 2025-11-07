House Theatre Mid-Year Registration 2025-2026

•50 Minute Elementary Chorale Class
•Mondays, 1:30pm - 2:20pm
•$40 Crew Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•($145 Per semester)
•50 Minute Junior Chorale Class
•Mondays, 2:30pm - 3:20pm
•$40 Crew Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•($145 Per semester)
•50 Minute Senior Chorale Class
•Mondays, 3:30pm - 4:20pm
•$50 Crew Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•($145 Per semester)
•3 Hour Worship Band Class
•Tuesdays, 5:30pm - 8:30pm
•$50 Worship Band Non-Refundable Administrative/Materials Fee
•($225 Per semester)
$10 Facility Fee goes to our host church for the use of their facilities.
