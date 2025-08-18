Housing Fair Sponsorship 2025

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About this event
GOLD - Includes: Premium item inclusion in 300 complimentary gift bags, Logo on all digital media, social media ads, advertisements/print collateral, inclusion in press announcement, mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and premium 6X6 exhibitor space.
Silver - Includes: Logo on all digital media, social media ads, advertisements/print collateral, inclusion in press announcement, mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and 6’x6’ exhibitor space.
Bronze - Includes: Inclusion in press announcement, mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and 6’x6’ exhibitor space.
Friends - Includes: Mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and 6’x6’ exhibitor space.
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