The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal

Hosted by

The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal

About this event

Housing Fair Sponsorship 2025

100 Quarrier St

Charleston, WV 25301, USA

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

GOLD - Includes: Premium item inclusion in 300 complimentary gift bags, Logo on all digital media, social media ads, advertisements/print collateral, inclusion in press announcement, mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and premium 6X6 exhibitor space.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$750

Silver - Includes: Logo on all digital media, social media ads, advertisements/print collateral, inclusion in press announcement, mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and 6’x6’ exhibitor space.

Bronze item
Bronze
$500

Bronze - Includes: Inclusion in press announcement, mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and 6’x6’ exhibitor space.

Friends item
Friends
$250

Friends - Includes: Mention during raffle giveaway, logo in social media post, website, and 6’x6’ exhibitor space.

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