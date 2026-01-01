Housing Opportunity Certification March 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.
Non-member purchases at the member rate will be refunded and must be repurchased at the non-member price.
Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 125-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours
Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.
Non-member purchases at the member rate will be refunded and must be repurchased at the non-member price.
Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 128-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.
Non-member purchases at the member rate will be refunded and must be repurchased at the non-member price.
Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 127-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.
Non-member purchases at the member rate will be refunded and must be repurchased at the non-member price.
Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 126-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours
Tickets are exclusively for current Women's Council of REALTORS members, and will be verified. Purchases made by non-members at this rate will be invoiced for the price difference. Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
If you're considering becoming a member, visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 125-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours
If you're considering becoming a member, visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 128-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours
If you're considering becoming a member, visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 127-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours
If you're considering becoming a member, visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Course # 126-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours
If you're considering becoming a member, visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events!
https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!