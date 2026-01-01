Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

Housing Opportunity Certification March 2026

WCR Member - ALL 4 CLASSES
Free

Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.

Non-member purchases at the member rate will be refunded and must be repurchased at the non-member price.

WCR Member - State and Local Programs Class Only - 9AM
Free

Course # 125-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours

WCR Member-Federal Prog. & Natl. Initiatives Only - 10:45AM
Free

Course # 128-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.

WCR Member - Understanding Credit Class Only - 1PM
Free

Course # 127-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.

WCR Member - MMP Class Only - 2:45PM
Free

Course # 126-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours

Tickets are exclusively for current Women's Council of REALTORS members, and will be verified. Purchases made by non-members at this rate will be invoiced for the price difference. Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events! 

Non-Member - All 4 Classes
$40

Non-Member - State and Local Programs Class Only - 9AM
$25

Course # 125-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours

Non-Member -Federal Prog. & Natl, Housing only - 10:45AM
$25

Course # 128-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours

Non-Member - Understanding Credit Class Only - 1:00PM
$25

Course # 127-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours

Non-Member - MMP Class Only - 2:45PM
$25

Course # 126-0729 (Category F) 1.5 hours

