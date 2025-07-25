Houston Alumni Chapter Membership Dues

Alumni Member
$50

Graduate of North Carolina A&T State University #AGGIEPRIDE

Aggie Family & Friends
$40

You may not have graduated from A&T, but you love it so much that you have a family member who is attending/attended or friend who's an Aggie. We consider you a part of our 'Honorary Aggie Family' so this membership tier is just for you! Thanks for your support.

Recent Aggie Grad Member
free

Congratulations, you earned that degree & we're so proud of you! For your first year post graduation, enjoy being a member for FREE. This membership type requires proof of recent graduate status (i.e. transcript)

#AGGIEPRIDE #RecentGrad

Additional Amount
$5

Use this selection to pay the additional $5 to cover dues increase if paid $45.

