Houston Alumni Chapter Membership Dues FY27

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Graduate of North Carolina A&T State University #AGGIEPRIDE
No expiration
You may not have graduated from A&T, but you love it so much that you have a family member who is attending/attended or friend who's an Aggie. We consider you a part of our 'Honorary Aggie Family' so this membership tier is just for you! Thanks for your support.
No expiration
Congratulations, you earned that degree & we're so proud of you! For your first year post graduation, enjoy being a member for FREE. This membership type requires proof of recent graduate status (i.e. transcript)
#AGGIEPRIDE #RecentGrad
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