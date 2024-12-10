Houston Black Deaf Advocates's shop | Logo

Show your support for the Houston Black Deaf Advocates with this stylish and meaningful black t-shirt! This shirt features a bold design of the Texas state outline filled with the vibrant Pan-African colors of red, black, and green, symbolizing unity and pride. The center of the design highlights the acronym "HBDA" in bright yellow, with "Houston Black Deaf Advocates" written below in crisp white text.
To further emphasize our mission, the logo includes finger spelling in American Sign Language, showcasing our dedication to the Deaf community. This shirt is perfect for casual wear or as a statement piece at events.
Details:
Black t-shirt
Vibrant Pan-African colors and HBDA logo
Available in multiple sizes
Support HBDA and represent with pride—get your shirt today!
