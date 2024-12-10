Houston Black Deaf Advocates's African Print

Celebrate culture and advocacy with this bold and vibrant black t-shirt! The design features "HBDA" in large Pan-African colors—red, yellow, green, and black—surrounded by a dynamic African-inspired pattern. Finger spelling in American Sign Language is prominently displayed above the text, emphasizing the values of inclusivity and empowerment within the Deaf community. Below the design, "Houston Black Deaf Advocates" is printed in clear, white lettering to highlight the organization. This comfortable and high-quality shirt is perfect for making a statement at events, showing your support, or incorporating pride into your everyday style. Details: Black t-shirt with colorful African-inspired design Features Pan-African colors and finger spelling in ASL Available in multiple sizes Support Houston Black Deaf Advocates and wear your pride with purpose—order yours today!

