Houston CRE & Finance Symposium | FMA UHD Active Member - Ticket Discount

As an active member of the Financial Management Association at UHD, you receive exclusive access to a 33% discounted ticket for the FMA Commercial Real Estate & Finance Symposium.





This reduced rate is reserved specifically for current FMA UHD members and reflects the value of your continued involvement, commitment, and engagement within the organization. Your membership directly supports initiatives like this symposium, and this ticket is one of the benefits that comes with being part of FMA.





This event brings together industry professionals, executives, and peers for a full‑day experience focused on:

Commercial real estate and finance career pathways

Direct exposure to industry leaders

Professional networking and real‑world insights





Take advantage of your member-only pricing and secure your seat at a premier event designed to elevate your academic and professional journey.





This ticket is available only to active FMA UHD members. Membership status may be verified.