Houston Electrical League Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Distributors, Manufacturers, Manufacturers' Rep. Annual Dues are based on number of regional employees. All employees become members with a Corporate Membership. Full eligibility to apply for scholarships.
Valid for one year
Distributors, Manufacturers, Manufacturers' Rep. Annual Dues are based on number of regional employees. All employees become members with a Corporate Membership. Full eligibility to apply for scholarships.
Valid for one year
Distributors, Manufacturers, Manufacturers' Rep. Annual Dues are based on number of regional employees. All employees become members with a Corporate Membership. Full eligibility to apply for scholarships.
Valid for one year
Non-Resident Manufacturer
Valid for one year
Electrical Contractors, Architects, Engineers and End-Users
Valid for one year
Industry retiree or a student currently enrolled in college
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!