About the memberships

Houston Electrical League Memberships

Corporate Member (over 75 Employees)
$1,000

Valid for one year

Distributors, Manufacturers, Manufacturers' Rep. Annual Dues are based on number of regional employees. All employees become members with a Corporate Membership. Full eligibility to apply for scholarships.

Corporate Member (11-74 Employees)
$500

Valid for one year

Distributors, Manufacturers, Manufacturers' Rep. Annual Dues are based on number of regional employees. All employees become members with a Corporate Membership. Full eligibility to apply for scholarships.

Corporate Member (1-10 Employees)
$250

Valid for one year

Distributors, Manufacturers, Manufacturers' Rep. Annual Dues are based on number of regional employees. All employees become members with a Corporate Membership. Full eligibility to apply for scholarships.

Friend of the League
$100

Valid for one year

Non-Resident Manufacturer

Individual Member
$20

Valid for one year

Electrical Contractors, Architects, Engineers and End-Users

Retiree or Student
$5

Valid for one year

Industry retiree or a student currently enrolled in college

Add a donation for Houston Electrical League Scholarship Foundation

$

