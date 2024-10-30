Houston Engineers Week Committee's Silent Auction

#1 Bike with Harris County Commissioners Ellis and Garcia
$650
Starting bid
Join Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis (Precinct 1) and Adrian Garcia (Precinct 2) for an exclusive cycling experience through the vibrant streets of Houston. This unique opportunity allows you to engage with local leaders while enjoying the great outdoors! {Thank you Commissioners for generously donating your time!}
#2 Lunch with Harris County Commissioner Ramsey
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy a private lunch with Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, where you’ll have the chance to discuss local initiatives, infrastructure, and Precinct priorities. This is a unique opportunity to connect with a local leader and past EOY recipient over a great meal! {Thank you Commissioner Ramsey for generously donating your time!}
#3 Breakfast with Harris County Commissioner Briones
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy a private breakfast with Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Briones, where you’ll have the chance to discuss local initiatives, infrastructure, and Precinct priorities. This is a unique opportunity to connect with a local leader over a great meal! {Thank you Commissioner Briones for generously donating your time!}
#4 Lunch with HPW Director Randy Macchi
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy a private lunch with City of Houston Public Works Director Randy Macchi. This exclusive opportunity allows you to discuss the City's future directly with a key decision-maker. {Thank you Director Macchi for generously donating your time!}
#5 Take-off and Toast
$280
Starting bid
Includes: 20-min B-25 plane ride + Crown Royal Noble. {Thanks to the EWeek Committee for the generous donation!} Experience the thrill of history with a 20-minute ride aboard a legendary B-25 bomber, soaring through the skies in true Top Gun style. After your high-flying adventure, raise a glass of Crown Royal Noble and toast to an unforgettable experience with this top-shelf whiskey. This package delivers both adventure and indulgence!
#6 Suite Escape
$600
Starting bid
Includes: One-night stay at a Hotel ZaZa Museum District Magnificent Seven suite ($2,500 value) + $150 dining credit at ZaZa's Monarch Restaurant & Lounge. {Thanks to Hotel ZaZa for the generous donation!} Experience the height of luxury with this staycation in one of Hotel ZaZa Museum premier suites. Enjoy lavish accommodations and stunning city views, then dine in style with at Monarch Restaurant & Lounge. Perfect for a romantic getaway or a well-deserved retreat!
#7 Coastal Indulgence
$225
Starting bid
Includes: 2-night stay at Hotel Galvez (must commit by 5/1/25) + $150 gift card to Gaido’s. {Thanks to ACI Houston for the generous donation!} Escape to the historic Hotel Galvez, where Gulf Coast charm meets modern elegance. Before your weekend comes to a close, dine at Gaido’s, a legendary seafood destination in Galveston.
#8 Sippin' Through Texas
$125
Starting bid
Includes: Official GLO Map signed by Congressman Troy Nehls + 14-year Oban Scotch. {Thanks to Weisser Engineering & Survey and TAWWA for the generous donations!} Explore the Lone Star State like never before with an official GLO map signed by Congressman Troy Nehls, a unique collector’s piece celebrating Texas history and land surveying. Then, appreciate a glass of 14-year Oban Scotch, a rich and smooth single malt. Perfect for the history buff or scotch aficionado!
#9 Courtside at the Rockets? Amen!
$575
Starting bid
Includes: 2 Near-courtside Houston Rockets tickets + Parking pass + Signed Amen Thompson (#1) basketball + Amen Thompson collectible playing card. {Thanks R.G. Miller for the generous donation!} Get ready for an unmatched basketball experience with two incredible near-courtside tickets to a Houston Rockets game, complete with a parking pass for a hassle-free night. As a bonus, take home a signed Amen Thompson basketball and a collectible playing card, celebrating one of the Rockets' rising stars. Whether you're a die-hard fan or looking for an unforgettable night out, this package is a slam dunk!
#10 High Ball Homerun
$375
Starting bid
Includes: 4 Houston Astros tickets (Section 133, Row 8, Seats 1-4) + Astros-themed decanter. {Thanks to Ninyo & Moore for the generous donation!} Catch all the action from these prime seats as the Houston Astros take the field! With four tickets to the game, you’ll be right in the heart of the excitement. After the final out, keep the celebration going at home with a stunning Astros decanter, perfect for raising a toast to your team.
#11 A Game Time Staycation
$250
Starting bid
Includes: Four (4) Rockets tickets (Section 427, Row 4, Seats 9-12) + Parking pass for the game + One-night stay at Omni Galleria (includes breakfast and parking). {Thanks to Geotest and HHAE for the generous donation!} Enjoy the perfect mix of NBA action and a relaxation staycation! Cheer on the Houston Rockets then unwind with a stay at the Omni Galleria. The stress-free way to experience Houston sports!
#12 Stand with the 12th Man
$200
Starting bid
Includes: Signed jersey by Cullen Gillaspia + 2 tickets to a Texas A&M football game (home game agreed upon with donor). {Thanks to Advanced Drainage Systems for the generous donation!} Show your Aggie pride with this ultimate fan package! Own a signed jersey by the only 12th Man to be drafted to NFL, Cullen Gillaspia. Experience the spirit of Aggieland with two tickets to a Texas A&M football game.
#13 Pop-ups, Pour, Play
$250
Starting bid
Includes: 4 Astros tickets (weekday, Section 116, Row 18) to
Includes: 4 Astros tickets (weekday, Section 116, Row 18) to
#14 Playing Ball, Spring & Fall
$150
Starting bid
Includes: 2 Astros tickets (Club level Sec 224, July 26th vs Athletics) + 2 Texans tickets (Sec 644, Row E, Seats 5-6, game to be agreed upon with donor) + Parking at NRG. {Thanks to Hartwell Enviro and The Turkal Family for the generous donations!} Enjoy America’s favorite pastimes all year long! From the crack of the bat in the summer to the roar of the crowd in the fall, enjoy the best of Houston sports with this ultimate fan experience!
#15 Hoops Showdown
$150
Starting bid
Includes: 4 Rockets tickets (Section 116, Row 14, Seats 15-18) on Sunday, March 23rd vs. Denver Nuggets. {Thanks to Gannett Fleming and TranSystems for the generous donation!} Get ready for a night of NBA action as the Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets! With four premium seats, you'll be right in the middle of the action. Don’t miss your chance to see the Rockets battle it out on their home court!
#16 Strikeouts and Steakhouse
$275
Starting bid
Includes: 4 tickets to any Astros game (Sec 116, Row 11) + $150 Morton's gift card. {Thanks to Raba Kistner and WEAT for the generous donations!} Major League Plays & Major League Flavors! Catch the action from prime seats behind home plate, then celebrate a win with a sizzling steak dinner at Morton’s!
#17 The Red Card Reserve
$200
Starting bid
Includes: Wine & chocolate basket + 4 tickets to the Houston Dynamo (Section 104, Row B). {Thanks to BBI & Raba Kistner for these generous donations!} Head to the stadium to cheer on the Houston Dynamos! Then, celebrate the victory by diving into a curated selection of fine wine and decadent chocolates.
#18 Steak Night and Concert Lights
$100
Starting bid
Includes: 2 Parker McCollum Rodeo tickets + $250 Taste of Texas gift card + Bottle of wine + Assorted Texas beer. {Thanks to BGE for the generous donation!} Enjoy the best of Texas flavors and live music with this ultimate night-out! Enjoy a top-notch dinner at Taste of Texas gift card, then head to the Houston Rodeo with two tickets to see Parker McCollum live. Top off the night with a selection of fine wine and Texas beer!
#19 Tequila Pardi Time!
$350
Starting bid
Includes: 4 Rodeo tickets (Section 105, Row T, Seats 1-4) to see Jon Pardi + Parking pass + Bottle of Jose Cuervo + Texas-themed snacks. {Thanks to HDR, LAN, and TAWWA for the generous donations!} Get ready for a boot-stompin’ good time at the Houston Rodeo with four tickets to see Jon Pardi live, plus a parking pass for easy access. Keep the Texas time rolling with a bottle of Jose Cuervo and a selection of Texas-themed snacks—perfect for pre-show toasts or post-rodeo celebrations. Saddle up, sip up, and enjoy the show!
#20 Rope, Ride, & Unwind
$125
Starting bid
Includes: Admission to the Rodeo Grounds (2 adult, 2 kids) + Two (2) carnival passes + Outlaw snack box + Three (3) bottles of wine + $100 Uber gift card. {Thanks to HDR and SAME for the generous donation!} Saddle up for a full day of fun at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Carnival with admission to the rodeo grounds accompanied by carnival passes for thrilling rides and games! Keep the Texas spirit alive with a selection of delicious Texas-themed snacks, and when the day winds down, enjoy a $100 Uber gift card to get home safely and stress-free.
#21 Lights, Camera, Comfort
$125
Starting bid
Includes: Two (2) Main St Theatre Tickets (any show before 6/30/26) + One (1) weekend-night at Royal Sonesta + hotel parking & breakfast for 2. {Thanks to Main St. Theatre and Royal Sonesta for the generous donations!}. Enjoy a captivating live performance at Main Street Theater, then retreat to a relaxing weekend stay at the elegant Royal Sonesta.
#22 Savor the Night
$250
Starting bid
Includes: Dinner + Wine/champagne for 4 at The Club at Houston Oaks. {Thanks to Melvin Spinks for the generous donation!} Savor the perfect date night or perfect ladies night with a gourmet dining experience at one of Houston’s most prestigious private clubs, where exceptional cuisine meets impeccable ambiance.
#23 Date Night Ready
$100
Starting bid
Includes: 2 tickets to the Alley Theatre ( Section 3, Row E, Seats 316-317 on 4/12/2025) + Tea Forte loose leaf tea & herbal tea infusers + Assorted wellness & beauty products. {Thanks to STV, Terracon, and WTS for the generous donations!} Get pampered, relaxed, and ready for a perfect night out! Start by unwinding with a soothing cup of Tea Forte loose leaf tea and herbal tea infusers, then get prepped with these wellness and beauty products. When it's time to step out, enjoy a memorable evening with two tickets to the Alley Theatre, where world-class performance of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville A Sherlock Holmes Mystery awaits. From self-care to showtime, this package has everything you need for a flawless date night!
#24 Namas-tea
$100
Starting bid
Includes: $150 Milk + Honey gift card + Tea Forte tea, steeping cup, and diffuser + Assorted wellness and beauty products. {Thanks to IDS, SWE, and WTS for the generous donations!} Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience. Unwind with one of Milk + Honey's luxurious spa treatments, then sip on Tea Forte’s premium tea with a stylish steeping cup and diffuser. Complete your wellness routine with this selection of assorted beauty and wellness products.
#25 Trendy Tranquility
$150
Starting bid
Includes: 50-minute hot stone massage at Massage Heights + Kate Spade crossbody purse + Assorted wellness and beauty products. {Thanks to Anne Vickery & Associates Realty for the generous donation and TAWWA!} Indulge in style and self-care with this perfect blend of fashion and relaxation! Melt away stress with a 50-minute hot stone massage at Massage Heights, then step out in style with a chic Kate Spade crossbody purse. To top it off, enjoy a curated selection of assorted wellness and beauty products designed to keep you feeling refreshed and radiant. Relax, recharge, and accessorize in luxury!
#26 Vino and Vogue
$400
Starting bid
Includes: Wine tasting for 16 at Nice Winery + Kate Spade bag. {Thanks to Nice Winery and TAWWA for the generous donations!} Fine wine and fashion—because sophistication never goes out of style! Gather your friends for an exclusive wine-tasting experience at Nice Winery for up to 16 people, where you’ll sip and savor expertly crafted wines. To complement your evening of elegance, take home this chic Kate Spade bag, perfect for adding a touch of style to any occasion.
#27 Edwin's Finest Picks
$50
Starting bid
Includes: 2021 Metier - Red Blend, Columbia Valley + 2016 Chateau Roquetaillade La Grance - Bordeaux, France (Qty. 2) + 2016 1.5L Chateau Laplagnotte-Bellevue - Bordeaux, France + 2020 Kiona - Syrah, Red Mountain + 2020 McNam - Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino County. {Thanks to Walter P Moore for the generous donation!}. A wine lover’s dream! Perfect for a refined evening or expanding your collection with distinguished vintages.
#28 The Whiskey Whisperer
$50
Starting bid
Includes: Two (2) bottles of Flying Ace Whiskey + Whiskey Smoking System + Crate & Barrel Decanter {Thank you to Frayre Engineering & Consulting, PLLC for your generous donation}. For those who appreciate the smooth, bold complexity of a fine pour! Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or just beginning your whiskey journey, this set will elevate your tasting experience to new heights.
#29 Precisely Poured
$100
Starting bid
Includes: 2015 K Vintners The Creator Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah + 2014 Wines Of Substance Columbia Valley Cs Vineyard Collection Cabernet Sauvignon + 2013 Delille Cellars – Four Flags Cabernet Sauvignon + 2016 Col Solare Cabernet Sauvignon + 2012 Reynvaan Family Vineyards 'The Classic' Estate Cabernet Sauvignon + 2018 Quilceda Creek “CVR” Red Wine. {Thanks to the Smith Family for the generous donation!} Elevate your wine collection with six bottles of thoughtfully curated red wine, hand-selected for their exceptional quality and flavor. Whether you're savoring a glass at dinner or sharing with friends, this collection offers the perfect pour for any occasion.
#30 Cheers to the Outdoors
$125
Starting bid
Includes: Folding chair + Igloo cooler bag + St. Arnold’s beer & glasses + 10 free pint coupons at St. Arnold’s + 2 YETI Ramblers. {Thanks to Coburns and St. Arnold’s for the generous donations!} Whether you're camping, tailgating, or just kicking back, here's everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors with a cold drink in hand! Relax in a comfortable folding chair, keep your beverages chilled in an Igloo cooler bag, and sip on St. Arnold’s beer in matching glasses. Plus, enjoy 10 free pints at St. Arnold’s and take your drinks on the go with two YETI Ramblers. Sit back, sip up, and soak in the sun!
#31 Steak and Sips
$75
Starting bid
Includes: $150 Omaha Steaks gift card + Bottle of Crown Royal & 2 whiskey glasses + 2 bottles of premixed margaritas. {Thanks to TexITE for the generous donation!} Fire up the grill and raise a glass with this ultimate dining and drinks package! Enjoy premium cuts from Omaha Steaks while you sip in style. Pour yourself the perfect glass of Crown Royal whiskey or, for a refreshing twist, kick back with a premixed margarita. Cheers to good food, good drinks, and great company!
#32 Cooking up Memories
$100
Starting bid
Includes: Well Done Cooking Class for 2 ($180) + 10 Grimaldi’s pizzas + Assorted cooking gear. {Thanks to IDS, Grimaldi’s, and YPT for the generous donations!} Create unforgettable moments in the kitchen with a hands-on class for 2 at Well Done Cooking Classes, where you’ll learn new recipes and savor delicious dishes. Keep sharpening your skills at home the culinary fun going with this selection of kitchen accessories. If all else fails, you can rely on Grimaldi’s for a perfect pizza night.
#33 Perk Up and Prep
$75
Starting bid
Includes: Nespresso machine + 3 varieties of espresso pods (30 ct.) + Assorted kitchenware. {Thanks to IDS and WSB for the generous donations!} Start your day the right way with a Nespresso-brewed espresso in one of three bold varieties. Whether you're fueling up for the day or winding down with a latte, this set has you covered. Plus, with assorted kitchenware included, you’ll be prepped for anything!
#34 Get Social: Tailgate and Tunes
$300
Starting bid
Includes: Turtlebox speaker ($428) + Portable cornhole set + Compact portable grill + Picnic basket with folding table. {Thanks to APWA and Turtlebox for the generous donation!} Whether you're gearing up for game day, a backyard BBQ, or a campsite, here's has everything you need to elevate your gathering! Challenge friends to a round of cornhole, fire up the compact grill, and enjoy snacks from the picnic basket. With the powerful, indestructible, waterproof Turtlebox speaker, you’ll have the perfect sound to keep the party going no matter what!
#35 Capture Sweet Moments
$75
Starting bid
Cherish life's most precious memories with a professional photo session by MD Turner Photography. Whether it's a family portrait, engagement session, or a personal milestone, this experience ensures you walk away with stunning images that tell your unique story. {Thanks to Mike and Deb Turner Photography for the generous donation!}
#36 Aiming for Fun
$150
Starting bid
Includes: American Shooting Centers sporting clay round of 50 for 4 people. {Thank you to American Sporting Centers for the generous donation!} Yell PULL for the perfect sporting clay experience! Gather your crew of 4 for an action-packed day. Whether you're a seasoned marksman or a first-time shooter, this experience is sure to be a blast!
#37 Par-Tee Package
$200
Starting bid
Includes: 18-hole round for four at Panorama (cart included) + RTIC soft-shell cooler (50-can capacity) + Assorted 6-packs. {Thanks to Panorama and Baxter & Woodman for the generous donation!} Grab a foursome and hit the links with a round of 18 holes at Panorama for the ultimate golf day. Keep your drinks cold and the good times rolling with a spacious RTIC soft-shell cooler (50-can capacity) and an assortment of 6-packs to toast to every birdie (or mulligan). Golf, drinks, and good company—now that’s a winning round!
#38 Guys Day Out
$150
Starting bid
Includes: Go Play Golf gift card for $150 + Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore 56° Wedge (Right-Handed) + 2 bottles of Lalo tequila + $50 Grimaldi's gift card. {Thanks to ASCE, ASHE, Lalo, and NSBE for the generous donations!} Get ready for the ultimate day of golf, good eats, and great drinks! Whether you're perfecting your short game or toasting to a great round, this package has everything you need for a legendary day out with the guys.
#39 Animal Encounters
$100
Starting bid
Includes: Houston Zoo Family Membership gift certificate + Five (5) Carousel tickets + Five (5) Giraffe feeding tickets. {Thanks to TSPE for the generous donation!} Get up close and personal with wildlife at the Houston Zoo with a Family Membership, giving you unlimited visits for a year! Make unforgettable memories feeding the majestic giraffes and riding the carousel. A wild adventure awaits for the whole family!
#40 Soar, Score, and Sustenance
$150
Starting bid
Includes: $100 Popstroke gift card + 2 iFly indoor skydiving flights + $150 Torchy’s Tacos gift card. {Thanks to ASCE, ASIE, and SPE for the generous donations!} Get ready for thrills, skills, and delicious eats with this action-packed package! Experience the adrenaline rush of indoor skydiving at iFly, take your golf game to new heights at Popstroke, and refuel with bites Torchy’s Tacos, because every great adventure deserves a taco (or ten). Fly high, play hard, and feast big!
#41 Wild Times and Great Dines
$175
Starting bid
Includes: Houston Museum of Natural Science Membership + Six (6) to the Houston Zoo (use by 1/10/2026) + $100 Barnaby's Cafe gift card. {Thanks to Garver, HMNS, and the Houston Zoo for the generous donations!} Get ready for an adventure-packed experience filled with wildlife, wonder, and delicious dining! This package brings together the best of Houston’s attractions and culinary delights for a memorable outing. Enjoy a full year of unlimited visits to one of Houston’s most fascinating museums, explore the incredible wildlife and exhibits at one of the nation’s top zoos, and refuel at one of Houston's staple cafes.
