Houston Engineers Week 2026 EOY Gala Silent Auction OLD

Enjoy a private lunch with City of Houston Public Works Director Randy Macchi. This exclusive opportunity allows you to discuss the City's future directly with a key decision-maker. {Thank you, Director Macchi, for generously donating your time!}
Join Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis (Precinct 1) and Adrian Garcia (Precinct 2) for an exclusive cycling experience through the vibrant streets of Houston. This unique opportunity allows you to engage with local leaders while enjoying the great outdoors! {Thank you Commissioners for generously donating your time!}
Enjoy a private lunch with Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, where you’ll have the chance to discuss local initiatives, infrastructure, and Precinct priorities. This is a unique opportunity to connect with a local leader and past EOY recipient over a great meal! {Thank you Commissioner Ramsey for generously donating your time!}
Enjoy a private breakfast with Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Briones, where you’ll have the chance to discuss local initiatives, infrastructure, and Precinct priorities. This is a unique opportunity to connect with a local leader over a great meal! {Thank you Commissioner Briones for generously donating your time!}
Join Waller County Precinct 3 Commissioner Kendric Jones for laid‑back evening of good drinks, good cigars, and great conversation. This is a unique opportunity to connect with a local leader over a great evening! {Thank you Commissioner Jones for generously donating your time!}
Cherish life's most precious memories with a professional photo session by MD Turner Photography and dinner at a Landrys restaurant. Whether it's a family portrait, engagement session, or a personal milestone, this experience ensures you walk away with stunning images that tell your unique story. Includes up to 5 people, up to 45 min, with online proofing of everything we shoot, and 10 high resolution digital images. {Thanks to Mike and Deb Turner Photography and National Society of Black Engineers for the generous donations!}
Includes: Old Forester 1920 Bourbon
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
Heaven Hill Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
Russell’s Reserve 10 year Bourbon
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon {Thanks to Edwin Friedrichs, P.E. for the generous donation!}. A whiskey lover’s dream! Perfect for a refined evening or expanding your collection.
This exciting package includes 4 tickets to Dig World for hands-on construction fun, 4 tickets to Space Center Houston to explore space and science, a $50 Mia Gift Card for a delicious dining experience, and 4 passes to a guided Cistern Tour—one of Houston’s most unique underground attractions. Perfect for families or friends looking to explore, learn, and enjoy the city together! {Thanks to the Dig World, Mia's Table, STV, Inc and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership for the generous donation!}
Includes: 4 club Astros tickets (Section 217 Seats 5-8), $250 Potente gift card {Thanks to Pumps of Houston the generous donations!} Cheer on the Astros from these great seats! Catch the action from prime seats behind home plate, then savor exceptional Italian cuisine!
Includes: American Shooting Centers sporting clay round of 50 for 4 people, Turtle Box Speaker and $100 Taste of Texas Gift Card {Thank you to American Sporting Centers and BGE for the generous donation!} Yell PULL for the perfect sporting clay experience! Gather your crew of 4 for an action-packed day and a nice steak to follow. Whether you're a seasoned marksman or a first-time shooter, this experience is sure to be a blast!
Includes: 18-hole round for four at Panorama (cart included) + RTIC hard shell cooler + Angels Envy Whiskey and Adorn Wine. {Thanks to Panorama and Ninyo & Moore for the generous donation!} Grab a foursome and hit the links with a round of 18 holes at Panorama for the ultimate golf day. Keep your drinks cold and the good times rolling with a spacious RTIC soft-shell cooler (50-can capacity) and an assortment of 6-packs to toast to every birdie (or mulligan). Golf, drinks, and good company—now that’s a winning round!
Includes: Tea Forte loose leaf tea & herbal tea infusers + Assorted home goods and self care basket & Kendra Scott Shanley Pendent Necklace. . {Thanks to HR Green, WTS, and Kendra Scott for the generous donations!} Get pampered, relaxed, and ready for a perfect night in! Start by unwinding with a soothing cup of Tea Forte loose leaf tea and herbal tea infusers, warm your favorite candle and relax with these self-care products and your soon to be favorite shiny necklace!
Includes: Dinner + Wine/champagne for 4 at The Club at Houston Oaks. {Thanks to Spinks Solutions for the generous donation!} Savor the perfect date night or perfect ladies night with a gourmet dining experience at one of Houston’s most prestigious private clubs, where exceptional cuisine meets impeccable ambiance.
Includes: 4 tickets magic show with acclaimed magician Ben Jackson,
$250 Mortons gift card {Thanks Terracon and CTC for the generous donations!} Experience an evening of unforgettable entertainment and fine dining! Acclaimed magician Ben Jackson, delivering mind‑bending illusions and nonstop fun, plus a world‑class dining experience
Includes: Two-night stay at a Westin Oaks Houston Galleria with breakfast, $250 Morton's Gift Card and Overnight bags and packing essentials! . {Thanks to the Westin Oaks Hotel, CTC and AECOM for the generous donation!} Experience the height of luxury with this staycation at the Westin Oaks. Pack your brand new bags, and enjoy lavish accommodations and stunning city views, then dine in style across the street at Morton's The Steakhouse. Perfect for a romantic getaway or a well-deserved retreat!
Includes: Two free game vouchers (up to 5 people to play for 60 minutes),
Polaroid Camera and Speaker,
2 ifly flight certificates {Thanks to TAWWA, Activate Games and ASIE, for the generous donations!} Get ready for thrills, and skills, and unforgettable memories with this action-packed package! Experience the adrenaline rush of indoor skydiving at iFly, interactive physical and mental challenges in a cutting‑edge game arena and the possibility to capture every moment with your polariod camera
Includes: Six (6) to the Houston Zoo (use by 1/30/2027) + New 32" TV and Movie night goodies {Thanks to Houston Zoo and ACEC for the generous donations!} Create the ultimate night in and an unforgettable day out! This family‑friendly package includes a brand‑new TV for the perfect movie night at home, plus a popcorn bucket filled with movie‑theater goodies to complete the experience. The fun continues with six Zoo General Admission tickets, offering a chance to explore amazing wildlife and make lasting memories together
Includes: One-year Family Membership for up to six people to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and
$150 Popstroke gift card {Thanks to ASCE and HMNS for the generous donation!} Enjoy a year of discovery and play with this exciting family‑friendly package! It includes a one‑year Family Membership to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and $150 PopStroke Gift Card, perfect for food, drinks, and interactive mini‑golf fun.
Includes: (includes breakfast and parking). {Thanks to Semper Amici Canine Training, Tetra Tech, HEB for the generous donation!} Treat your furry friend and your household to this thoughtful and practical package! It includes a $250 gift voucher for an in‑facility dog consultation and assessment, “How Money Works” financial education book to support smart planning for the future, a selection of dog toys and treats and a generous $500 H‑E‑B Gift Card helps stock the pantry with ease
Includes: Walnut End Grain Cutting Board (18"x24"),
$200 Sur La Table Cooking Class Certificate {Thanks to ASHE and Civitas for the generous donations!} Elevate any kitchen with this beautifully curated culinary package! It features a handmade walnut end‑grain cutting board expertly crafted for durability, function, and timeless style paired with a Sur La Table Cooking Class Certificate. This package offers the opportunity to sharpen skills, learn new techniques, and enjoy a hands‑on culinary experience.
Bring beauty and life to any space with this charming garden‑inspired package! It includes a 36" tall rolling garden cart for easy planting and organization, a lovely assortment of plants including begonias, geraniums, a money tree, and a double fiddle‑leaf fig, along with potting soil, flower roots, and bulbs to keep things growing strong. Complete the experience with a $100 Houston Garden Center gift card and gardening tools {Thanks to Houston Engineers Week Committee for the generous donations!}
Includes: 18 holes for up to 4 players at the Bentwater Yacht and Country Club on Lake Conroe (Must use before August 31, 2026), TaylorMade Tour 105 Pitching Wedge and golf balls. {Thank you to Family of AJ Cortez and Advanced Drainage Systems for the generous donation!} This premium package includes 18 holes of golf for up to four players, on Lake Conroe, ideal for friends or colleagues to hit the links together, golf balls and a club.
Includes: 18 holes for up to 4 players at the BlackHorse Golf Club and a turtle box speaker {Thank you to Family of BlackHorse Golf Club and Baxter & Woodman for the generous donation!} Enjoy a perfect day on the course with great sound anywhere you go! This package includes One Round of Golf for Four, plus a Turtlebox speaker known for powerful, outdoor‑ready sound and to help keep the good vibes going!
Includes: "Second Wines" - Second WIne Labels of highly esteemed wineries for the red wine lover- Le Serre Nuove dell Ornellaia, Le Petit Clos Apalta, Bin 389 Penfolds, Les Griffons de Pichon Baron Pauillac, Pauillac FAmille J.M. Cazes, Guidalberto Tenuta San Guido, Crossbarn Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley and $150 Certificate to the Texas Wine School {Thanks to the Smith Family and YPT for the generous donation!} Elevate your wine collection and your mind with seven bottles of thoughtfully curated wine, hand-selected for their exceptional quality and flavor and a class perfect for expanding your wine knowledge and appreciation.
Includes: 2 tickets to 5 Sugar Land Space Cowboy Games (Field Box II), Stanley cooler, 2 Magellen Insulated Cups, Cooler Basket Insert, Ice Insert, Stanley thermos, and $25 academy gift card. {Thanks to WEAT and Tetra Tech for the generous donation!} Score big with this fan‑favorite bundle perfect for game days ! This package includes tickets to five Sugar Land Space Cowboys games in Field Box II seating, Stanley thermos, two Magellan insulated cups, plus a cooler basket and ice insert, round it out with a $25 Academy Sports to buy merch before the game!
Includes:3 Orange Theory Class Passes, $200 Hotel Zaza Signature Bliss Customized Massage gift card. {Thanks to Orange Theory and Volkert for the generous donations!} Balance high‑energy workouts with pure indulgence in this feel‑good wellness package! It includes three Orangetheory Fitness classes, perfect for boosting strength, endurance, and motivation, paired with a Hotel ZaZa Signature Bliss Customized Massage—a luxurious, personalized spa experience designed to melt away stress and soreness.
Includes: Two (2) Main St Theatre Tickets (any show before 6/30/26) + 3 wine basket and gourmet snacks and $150 Omaha Steaks Certificate. {Thanks to Main St. Theatre and TexITE for the generous donations!}. Enjoy a captivating live performance at Main Street Theater, then retreat to relaxing and curated chef quality meal with Omaha Steaks and Italian themed gourmet gift basket
Includes: 4 tickets to May 15th Astros game against the Rangers (Sec 116, Row 11) + $150 Landrys gift card. {Thanks to DCCM for the generous donations!} Major League Plays & Major League Flavors! Catch the action from prime seats behind home plate, then celebrate a win with a sizzling steak dinner Vic & Anthonys!
Includes: Bumbu Rum, Lalo Tequila, Mijenta Tequila, Old Forester 1897, Trails End Bourbon and Past EOY signed cowboy hard hat, P.E. License Custom Framing Package including a design session with TSPE Houston Chapter Past President, Charlie Stevens, P.E. and frame-up from his Movie Poster Works frame shop (NTE $350) {Thanks to SAME and TSPE for the generous donation!} Enjoy a premium collection of top‑shelf spirits—including paired with a past EOY signed cowboy hard hat for a unique collectible touch and the opportunity to have your own custom P.E. frame completed by another special Professional Engineer! (Winner can frame any document or photo)
Includes: 4 Rodeo tickets (Section 105, Row T, Seats 1-4) to see Cross Canadian Ragweed, Monday March 16 + Parking pass + $150 Papas Gift Card. {Thanks to LAN and AAES for the generous donations!} Get ready for a boot-stompin’ good time at the Houston Rodeo with four tickets to see Cross Canadian Ragweed live, plus a parking pass for easy access and $150 Pappas Restaurants gift card, perfect for pre‑concert dining or a celebratory meal after the show. Saddle up and enjoy the show!
Includes: Stag, Eagle Rare and Colonel E.H. Taylor Whiskey set, Solar Power Bank/Generator and Safety Kit,
$150 Home Depot Gift Card {Thanks to The Set Family, APWA and SPE for the generous donations!} Be prepared and well‑stocked with this standout package designed for comfort, readiness, and enjoyment. It includes a solar power bank/generator and safety kit for peace of mind during emergencies, a $150 Home Depot gift card and premium whiskey trio featuring Stagg, Eagle Rare, and Colonel E.H. Taylor—perfect for enjoying once everything is handled.
Includes: Golf for 4 at Quail Valley Golf Couse in Missouri City, golf accessories, On the Rocks Glass whiskey set, Laphroaig Islay Single Malt Scotch Whiskey Aged 10 yrs, Saint Cloud Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Hermes {Thanks to UES and AiChE for the generous donations!} Enjoy a great day on the course followed by refined sipping at home. This package includes golf for four at Quail Valley, complete with a dozen golf balls and glove, plus an elegant 5‑piece On the Rocks whiskey set and bottles. A perfect blend of sport, style, and top‑shelf enjoyment.
An unforgettable behind‑the‑scenes experience private tasting and tour for up to 20 guests. Perfect for entertaining, celebrations, or a unique group outing, this exclusive experience offers insider access and expertly guided tasting in an intimate setting. A standout package for wine lovers and hosts alike. {Thanks to Bernhardt Winery for the generous donations!}
Includes: Wine tasting for 16 at Nice Winery + Finca Canal Uco and Bestial Wine Basket. {Thanks to Nice Winery and HHAE for the generous donations!} Fine wine and... MORE WINE because sophistication never goes out of style! Gather your friends for an exclusive wine-tasting experience at Nice Winery for up to 16 people, where you’ll sip and savor expertly crafted wines. Then take your knowledge home and complete your own tasting menu with 4 exceptional wines!
Includes: Glenlivet 12 Yr Jamaican Cask Single Malt Scotch, Isle of Sky 18 year old Scotch, Durable Core & Main tool bag and 4 Tickets to Houston Rodeo March 8th Forrest Frank Show (Club Section 337 , Row H) {Thank you to Core & Main and BGE Houston Land Department for your generous donation} Sip premium Scotch, grab the gear, and catch Forrest Frank live at the Houston Rodeo—bringing high‑energy pop, hip‑hop, and feel‑good vibes. It includes a durable tool bag for projects at home or on the go, paired with a refined whiskey duo—The Glenlivet Single Malt and Isle & Skye Blended Scotch Whisky and 4 Houston Rodeo Tickets to the March 8th show.
Includes: Two (2) bottles of Alex Tequila, Tequila Fina Stampa & Love Potion Strawberry Spritz Mix + Crate & Barrel Bar Tool Set {Thank you to Frayre Engineering & Consulting, PLLC for your generous donation}. Stock the home bar in style with this sleek and ready‑to‑pour package with an elevated bar set and elevated pours. A perfect package for entertaining, gifting, or upgrading any bar setup
