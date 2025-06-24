Houston Futsal SC - Practice Tops

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Practice Top Bundle – HFA Practice Gear
Get practice-ready with the official Houston Futsal Association Practice Top Bundle. This 3-pack includes high-quality, moisture-wicking Dri-Fit shirts in Black, Pink, and Blue — perfect for training and club events. Available in both youth and adult sizes.
Provide your player's name on the First and Last Name tab.
Provide your player's name on the First and Last Name tab. Made from lightweight, breathable Dri-Fit material to keep you cool and comfortable during every session. Available in both youth and adult sizes.
Provide your player's name on the First and Last Name tab. Made from lightweight, breathable Dri-Fit material to keep you cool and comfortable during every session. Available in both youth and adult sizes.
Provide your player's name on the First and Last Name tab. Made from lightweight, breathable Dri-Fit material to keep you cool and comfortable during every session. Available in both youth and adult sizes.
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