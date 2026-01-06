Houston Futsal Club Merch Shop

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This long sleeve performance shirt delivers lightweight comfort, breathable fabric, and an athletic fit designed for movement on and off the field. Finished with Houston Futsal Club branding, it’s perfect for training, or repping the club in everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
This long sleeve performance shirt delivers lightweight comfort, breathable fabric, and an athletic fit designed for movement on and off the field. Finished with Houston Futsal Club branding, it’s perfect for training, or repping the club in everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
This short sleeve performance shirt delivers lightweight comfort, breathable fabric, and an athletic fit designed for movement on and off the field. Finished with Houston Futsal Club branding, it’s perfect for training, or repping the club in everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
This short sleeve performance shirt delivers lightweight comfort, breathable fabric, and an athletic fit designed for movement on and off the field. Finished with Houston Futsal Club branding, it’s perfect for training, or repping the club in everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
Inspired by the heart of Houston as HFA's first ever design.. This City Edition long sleeve performance shirt combines breathable, lightweight fabric with a sleek athletic fit for maximum comfort and mobility. Designed to represent HFA pride and Houston culture, it’s made for training, repping and everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
Inspired by the heart of Houston as HFA's first ever design.. This City Edition long sleeve performance shirt combines breathable, lightweight fabric with a sleek athletic fit for maximum comfort and mobility. Designed to represent HFA pride and Houston culture, it’s made for training, repping and everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
Inspired by the heart of Houston as HFA's first ever design.. This City Edition short sleeve performance shirt combines breathable, lightweight fabric with a sleek athletic fit for maximum comfort and mobility. Designed to represent HFA pride and Houston culture, it’s made for training, repping and everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
Inspired by the heart of Houston as HFA's first ever design.. This City Edition short sleeve performance shirt combines breathable, lightweight fabric with a sleek athletic fit for maximum comfort and mobility. Designed to represent HFA pride and Houston culture, it’s made for training, repping and everyday wear.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
HFA Futsal Series Collection – “Run the Court”
More than a phrase—it’s a mindset. The Run the Court design represents the energy, pride, and passion behind futsal culture and the HFA community. This piece celebrates the love of the game and the spirit that drives our club on and off the court.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
HFA Futsal Series Collection – “Run the Court”
More than a phrase—it’s a mindset. The Run the Court design represents the energy, pride, and passion behind futsal culture and the HFA community. This piece celebrates the love of the game and the spirit that drives our club on and off the court.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
HFA Futsal Series Collection – “Run the Court”
More than a phrase—it’s a mindset. The Run the Court design represents the energy, pride, and passion behind futsal culture and the HFA community. This piece celebrates the love of the game and the spirit that drives our club on and off the court.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
HFA Futsal Series Collection – “Run the Court”
More than a phrase—it’s a mindset. The Run the Court design represents the energy, pride, and passion behind futsal culture and the HFA community. This piece celebrates the love of the game and the spirit that drives our club on and off the court.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
HFA "GDP" Series – Grassroots
Built for the foundation of the game. The GDP Grassroots Tee represents the passion, development, and love for soccer that starts at the grassroots level. Designed for players, families, and supporters who believe in growing the game from the ground up. Comfortable, clean, and made to represent the journey.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
HFA "GDP" Series – Grassroots
Built for the foundation of the game. The GDP Grassroots Tee represents the passion, development, and love for soccer that starts at the grassroots level. Designed for players, families, and supporters who believe in growing the game from the ground up. Comfortable, clean, and made to represent the journey.
-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz
-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric
-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment
-UV Protection / UPF 50+
Size: S-3XL
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