Houston Futsal Club Merch Shop

HFA Futsal Series Collection – “Run the Court”





More than a phrase—it’s a mindset. The Run the Court design represents the energy, pride, and passion behind futsal culture and the HFA community. This piece celebrates the love of the game and the spirit that drives our club on and off the court.





-100% Polyester Xtreme-Tek, 4.2 oz

-Breathable, moisture-managing interlock fabric

-Fresh assurance with anti-bacterial treatment

-UV Protection / UPF 50+





Size: S-3XL